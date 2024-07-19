Submit Release
Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. Announces Filing of Amended Interim Financial Statements

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. ("PDH" or the "Company") (TSXV:PDH) announces that it has amended and re-filed its unaudited interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (the "Filings") for the interim periods ended December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024 (the "Reporting Period"). The Filings have been amended to correct the accounting treatment of loan repayments received during the Reporting Period that were previously characterized as issuances of promissory notes.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Sanjeev Parsad"

Sanjeev Parsad
President, CEO and Director

For further information, contact:

Sanjeev Parsad, President and CEO
Phone: (604) 678.9115
Fax: (604) 678.9279
E-mail: sparsad@pdh-inc.com
Web: www.pdh-inc.com


