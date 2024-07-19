North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces Second Quarter Earnings

DALLAS, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.), an independent community bank established in 1961, today announced net earnings for three months of $969,777 or $0.38 per share, and net earnings for six months of $1,684,462 or $0.66 per share, for the periods ending June 30, 2024.



Earnings were prepared internally without review by the company’s independent accountants. Financial results are the results of past performance, events and market conditions, and are not a guarantee for future results. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results.

Further information about the earning and financial performance is available from Glenn Henry, Chief Financial Officer, by contacting NDBT.

