LSE awards alumnus Lance Uggla

Lance Uggla

LSE conferred Lance Uggla (MSc Accounting and Finance 1986) with an Honorary Fellowship for his extraordinary philanthropy work and commitment to widening participation and social mobility at a ceremony at the School this week (Thursday 18 July).

In December 2020, Lance Uggla, in collaboration with LSE, announced the creation of the Uggla Family Scholars Programme, with a £23.4 million pledge to set up the programme in perpetuity, making it the largest scholarship commitment to LSE to date.

Each year, ten undergraduate scholarships (seven UK home and three overseas) are made available under the programme for students who embody the values of the scheme and navigate the largest financial barriers.

This holistic programme not only provides scholarship support, but also aids the scholars’ personal growth and development through a portfolio of activities and opportunities including skills development; academic and personal mentoring; and careers support and guidance.

LSE hosted a special event to confer the honorary award and celebrate the first cohort of 10 Uggla family Scholars graduating this year. The audience was filled with fellow scholars on the programme and the scholars’ proud families.

During the ceremony, Aleesha Bruce, one of the Uggla Family Scholars, shared how the programme has impacted her life and reflected on the legacy of the programme for future generations to come.

Ms Bruce shared: “I would like to thank Lance for making everything possible. Not only did you help my dreams come true, but also all of the other Uggla Scholars in this room. Coming from our background, where we have all beat many statistical odds to get to this room, whether that’s coming from an ethnic minority background or working class or being the first in our family to go to university... Lance, you are one of the most genuine people I have ever met and it has been an honour being one of your scholars.”

Commenting on the award and Lance’s extraordinary support to the School, LSE President and Vice-Chancellor Professor Kramer said: “Lance’s commitment to widening participation and social mobility is exemplified by his decision to establish the Uggla Family Scholars Programme and provide exceptional support to exceptional students from underrepresented backgrounds. The impact of this Programme, established in perpetuity, cannot be overstated.”

The award of Honorary Fellow allows the School to acknowledge those who have made an outstanding contribution to LSE and its community above and beyond reasonable expectations and over a sustained period of time.

Commenting on the award, Mr Uggla said: “Education is key to our planet’s future. As the saying goes: 'Give a man a fish, and he will be hungry again tomorrow. Teach him to catch a fish, and he will be richer all his life.' And those very simple reflections have inspired this the Uggla Family Scholars Programme. It’s a programme with education at its heart but given not as a gift, but in partnership.”