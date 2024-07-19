Southeast Crescent Regional Commission Announces State Economic and Infrastructure Development (SEID) Grants in Georgia

Dr. Jennifer Clyburn Reed, SCRC Federal Co-Chair

The Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC) has announced 17 recipients to receive $7.2 million through inaugural grant program.

ATLANTA, GA, USA, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC) announced 17 grant recipients of the inaugural State Economic and Infrastructure Development (SEID) grant program. This flagship grant program aims to revitalize and spur economic development across counties in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

The $19 million investment will fund projects that align with priorities identified in SCRC’s authorizing statute, Five-Year Strategic Plan, and State Economic Development Plans. Each state’s grant allocation was determined using a four-pronged formula based on equality, total regional population, total distressed population, and state’s distressed area in square miles.

Of the $19 million appropriated to the SEID program, $5 million came through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). BIL is a key component of the Investing in America agenda which equips local communities with resources needed to drive bottom-up, middle-out economic growth that delivers new jobs and opportunities to families, workers, and small businesses.

In Georgia, 17 projects have been selected to receive $7.2 million. Of the projects awarded in the state, 90% are located in distressed communities and 64% are infrastructure projects.

Dr. Jennifer Clyburn Reed, Federal Co-Chair, stated, “Our commitment to revitalizing the Southeast Crescent region starts with these transformative projects in Georgia. The SEID program is poised to create sustainable community and infrastructure improvements.”

The 17 Georgia grantees are:

Georgia Tech Research Corporation: PIN Student Internship

$350,000 to implement the PIN Student Internship program to enhance economic development readiness in the counties of Baker, Ben Hill, Bibb, Bulloch, Calhoun, Clayton, Colquitt, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Mitchell, Richmond, Seminole, Sumter, and Terrell.

City of Sandersville: Tybee Community Drainage Improvements

$500,000 to improve stormwater infrastructure addressing flooding issues impacting livability and economic prospects. The project aims to enhance the resiliency of this historic neighborhood and foster economic growth through innovative drainage solutions.

Emanuel Medical Center: Emergency Process Improvement Collaborative (EPIC)

$600,000 to enhance emergency healthcare services to improve patient flow, upgrade equipment, and enhance security measures. EPIC project will address critical healthcare needs in a predominantly rural region.

Washington County Regional Medical Center: New MRI and Nurse Call System

$263,240 to upgrade medical equipment, i.e. an MRI machine and Nurse Call System, to improve diagnostic capabilities and patient care in underserved communities in rural Georgia.

Dorminy Medical Center: Upgrade CT Machine

$498,612 to enhance healthcare services by upgrading its CT machine, addressing critical diagnostic needs and improving patient care in Ben Hill, Irwin, Turner, and Wilcox counties.

Georgia Heir Property Law Center, Inc.: Resolving and Preventing Heirs Property to Grow Georgia’s Economy and Workforce Housing Stock

$600,000 to tackle the challenge of heir property issues impacting generational wealth and community stability. Includes legal services to safeguard property rights, title clearing, estate planning, and asset education.

Georgia Tech Research Corporation: Certified Economic Development Ready Communities

$349,952 for the Certified Economic Development Ready Communities pilot serving Bulloch, Candler, Evans, Tattnall, Liberty, and Long counties, will develop a comprehensive housing strategy, provide resources, technical assistance, and planning tools to manage growth effectively while maintaining rural character.

City of Brooklet: Highway 80 Water Main Improvements

$600,000 to replace existing 6-inch PVC water main with a 12-inch diameter PVC water main along Highway 80 that will enhance fire protection and support economic development, ensuring adequate water flow for industrial and residential use. Expected to create 15,000 jobs from new Hyundai plant, supporting economic growth & stability in Brooklet, Bryan and Bulloch counties.

Jasper County: Community Food Bank

$350,000 to construct a 4,165 sq. ft. Community Food Bank. The new facility will address increasing food insecurities, provide storage and distribution capabilities, and support up to 1,692 individuals and 1,000 low-to-moderate income households in Jasper County.

Glynn County Board of Commissioners: Housing Action Plan

$50,000 to develop a comprehensive Housing Action Plan focusing on the most distressed areas, targeting households earning 80% or less than median income, enhancing affordable and available housing options for 750 households and local businesses’ employees.

City of Brunswick: New Town Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization Area

$600,000 to address outdated stormwater infrastructure in the historic African American neighborhood of New Town. Will eliminate flooding, enable housing rehabilitation, and encourage economic development in the area.

Legacy Ventures DC Corp: The Bailey Street Redevelopment Project

$500,000 for water, sewer, and road infrastructure needed for constructing 16 affordable homes in Waycross City. Project will foster job creation and empower residents via homeownership.

Chatham County: Enhancing EV Capacity

$350,000 to conduct a countywide EV infrastructure assessment and integration plan. Project aims to address the pressing need for EV charging infrastructure.

City of Millen: Industrial Water Supply Improvements

$538,349 to construct water main connecting existing wells to new Highway 25 Industrial Park to ensure adequate water supply for industry, business, and fire protection.

Northeast Georgia Regional Commission: NEGA Stem Connects

$350,000 to enhance workforce skills through experiential learning and a regional marketing campaign. Project aims to bridge the skills gap and promote careers in advanced manufacturing and STEM fields in the counties of Clarke, Newton, and Walton.

City of Fitzgerald: Assisting with Industry Expansion

$85,000 to support infrastructure improvements for Polar Beverages' growth. This project aims to provide a safe and efficient semi-truck set-down and staging area, ensuring continued economic prosperity for employed residents of Fitzgerald and Ben Hill County.

Dublin Laurens County Development Authority: Hwy 257 Industrial Park

$600,000 to support infrastructure improvements at the Georgia Highway 257 Rail Served Site. Project aims to attract new industry and workforce opportunities, driving economic prosperity.

For more information about the SEID grant program and other SCRC initiatives, please contact SCRC at info@scrc.gov.

About the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission

The Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC) is a federal-state partnership dedicated to promoting economic development and improving the quality of life for 51.1 million residents in the 428 counties in the Southeast Crescent footprint. Through strategic investments and collaboration with local, state, and federal partners, SCRC aims to address challenges and promote opportunities throughout the region. Visit scrc.gov.