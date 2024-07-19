CONTACT:

Deadline Approaches to Register for Ag and Economic Development Summit

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen is issuing a reminder about the deadline to register for this summer’s Ag & Economic Development Summit: One Nebraska. Registrations should be submitted online at govsummit.nebraska.gov by Friday, July 26.

This year’s event covers three days and includes breakout sessions on talent attraction, housing and childcare solutions, manufacturing, stewardship of water resources, the emerging bioeconomy and more.

“The key to our success is working together as one Nebraska to grow our state,” said Gov. Pillen. “At this summer’s Summit, we’ll unite around a shared vision to create great opportunities for our kids and grandkids. We have the most sustainable ag supply chain on the planet, and we’re sitting on our pot of gold—the Ogallala Aquifer. The potential is sky high for Nebraska to be a hub for advanced fermentation, biomanufacturing, and production of next-generation biofuels.”

Summit events will take place Aug. 7-9 at Younes Conference Center North in Kearney. A complete rundown of activities and breakout topics can be found on the website.

On Aug. 7, the Nebraska Diplomats will host the opening reception and banquet. Awards will be presented to leaders, businesses and communities that have made key contributions to the state’s economic success in the previous year.

In addition to remarks from Gov. Pillen, Summit speakers include Jack Hubbard, executive director for the Center for Environment and Welfare and Athletic Director Troy Dannen from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln on Aug. 8.