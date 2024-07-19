Submit Release
Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports 2% Increase in YTD Net Earnings

CHINO, Calif., July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Net earnings year-to-date increased by 1.65% or by $40.8 thousand, to $2.48 million, as compared to $2.43 million for the same period last year. Net earnings per share was $0.77 for the period ending June 30, 2024 and 0.76 for the same period last year. Net earnings for the second quarter of 2024, were $1.23 million, which represents an decrease of $34.4 thousand or 2.7% in comparison with the same quarter last year. Net earnings per basic and diluted share were $0.38 for the second quarter of 2024 and $0.39 for the same quarter in 2023, respectively.

Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are very pleased with the Bank’s performance during the second quarter, with total asset reaching new record levels. The economic strength of the Inland Empire remains very strong, allowing for tremendous growth opportunities for the Bank. In addition to the asset growth, Loan quality remains very strong, with the Bank having no delinquent loans at quarter-end, and no pending foreclosures, or OREO.

In 2023 the Bank became a member of the Card Brand Association and began to directly process Merchant Services for its customers. Not only does this service introduce an additional non-interest source of revenue, but the Bank has also been able to provide significant savings and transparency to a number of our small business customers. For virtually every business, efficient and cost effective processing of electronic payments has become a very important part of managing cash flow. In the future we can envision expanding this service outside of our immediate market; and the revenue from this service becoming an increasingly important part of the Bank’s business model.

In March, the Bank received preliminary approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to open a new branch office in Corona. During March the Bank also completed the purchase of a commercial office building, at 1035 Montecito Avenue, Corona, CA, which will serve as the new Corona branch office. The Corona branch will be the Bank’s fifth location, and is expected to open in 4Q’24.”

Financial Condition

At June 30, 2024, total assets were $468.0 million, an increase of $21.6 million or 4.84% over $446.4 million at December 31, 2023. Total deposits increased by $19.9 million or 6.2% to $339.7 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $319.8 million as of December 31, 2023. At June 30, 2024, the Company’s core deposits represent 97.76% of the total deposits.

Gross loans increased by $15.6 million or 8.7% to $194.6 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $179.0 million as of December 31, 2023. The Bank had three non-performing loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and as of December 31, 2023. OREO properties remained at zero as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 respectively.

Earnings

The Company posted net interest income of $3.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and for the same quarter last year, respectively. Average interest-earning assets were $432.2 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $240.2 million, yielding a net interest margin of 2.96% for the second quarter of 2024, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $431.5 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $224.3 million, yielding a net interest margin of 3.03% for the second quarter of 2023.

Non-interest income totaled $822.0 thousand for the second quarter of 2024, or an increase of 27.29% as compared with $645.8 thousand earned during the same quarter last year. The majority of the increase is attributed to the Company’s merchant services processing revenue that reached $148.8 thousand, representing an increase of $102.3 thousand during the second quarter as compared to $46.3 thousand for the same period last year.

General and administrative expenses were $2.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and $2.2 million for the same period last year. The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2023 and for the same period last year.

Income tax expense was $485 thousand, which represents a decrease of 18 thousand or 3.58% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $504 thousand for the same quarter last year. The effective income tax rate for the second quarter of 2024 was approximately 28.3%, and 28.5% for the same quarter last year.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers’ service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.

 
Chino Commercial Bancorp and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
 
  As of
  6/30/2024   12/31/2023
  unaudited   audited
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $ 41,646,706     $ 35,503,719  
Cash and cash equivalents   41,646,706       35,503,719  
       
Fed funds sold   33,525       25,218  
    33,525       25,218  
       
Investment securities available for sale , net of zero allowance for credit losses   6,647,591       6,736,976  
Investment securities held to maturity , net of zero allowance for credit losses   205,737,609       208,506,305  
Total investments   212,385,201       215,243,282  
Loans held for investment, net of allowance for credit losses of $4,460,100 in 2024, and $4,465,622 in 2023   189,541,846       174,352,293  
Stock investments, restricted, at cost   3,576,000       3,126,100  
Fixed assets, net   7,209,508       5,466,358  
Accrued interest receivable   1,497,988       1,439,178  
Bank owned life insurance   8,362,049       8,247,174  
Other assets   3,773,487       3,010,916  
               
Total assets $ 468,026,309     $ 446,414,237  
       
Liabilities      
Deposits      
Noninterest-bearing   179,094,579       167,131,411  
Interest-bearing   160,640,596       152,669,374  
       
Total deposits   339,735,175       319,800,785  
       
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   8,000,000       15,000,000  
Federal Reserve Bank borrowings   64,000,000       57,000,000  
Subordinated debt   10,000,000       10,000,000  
Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust   3,093,000       3,093,000  
Accrued interest payable   1,395,354       2,156,153  
Other liabilities   1,799,851       1,876,474  
       
Total liabilities   428,023,380       408,926,412  
       
Shareholders' Equity      
Common stock, no par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized and 3,211,970 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023   10,502,558       10,502,557  
Retained earnings   31,396,156       28,920,732  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss - unrecognized loss on available for sale, net of taxes   (1,895,784 )     (1,935,464 )
       
Total shareholders' equity   40,002,930       37,487,824  
               
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 468,026,309     $ 446,414,237  
       


Chino Commercial Bancorp and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
         
  For the three month ended   For the six months ended
  30-Jun   30-Jun
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
  (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)
Interest income              
Interest and fees on loans   2,801,198       2,388,004       5,528,999       4,778,163  
Interest on investment securities   1,945,563       1,144,162       3,881,668       2,277,748  
Other interest income   489,331       1,174,803       1,520,279       1,580,037  
               
Total interest income   5,236,092       4,706,968       10,930,945       8,635,948  
               
Interest expense              
Interest on deposits   1,054,734       616,992       2,087,669       993,852  
Interest on borrowings   997,524       864,373       2,310,217       1,235,776  
               
Total interest expense   2,052,258       1,481,364       4,397,886       2,229,628  
               
Net interest income   3,183,833       3,225,604       6,533,059       6,406,320  
               
Provision for loan losses   1,794       (90,520 )     (1,139 )     (88,384 )
               
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   3,182,040       3,316,124       6,534,198       6,494,704  
               
Noninterest income              
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts   460,658       399,977       900,515       759,877  
Interchange fees   102,761       105,226       195,033       208,385  
Earnings from bank-owned life insurance   58,579       47,812       114,875       94,123  
Merchant services processing   148,770       46,436       281,538       87,391  
Other miscellaneous income   51,250       46,320       103,522       90,758  
               
Total noninterest income   822,019       645,770       1,595,483       1,240,533  
               
Noninterest expense              
Salaries and employee benefits   1,420,868       1,366,733       2,922,295       2,719,668  
Occupancy and equipment   168,404       158,968       332,473       321,409  
Merchant services processing   73,394       24,791       144,603       35,462  
Other expenses   624,150       641,742       1,280,128       1,256,687  
               
Total noninterest expense   2,286,816       2,192,234       4,679,499       4,333,226  
               
Income before income tax expense   1,717,243       1,769,660       3,450,182       3,402,010  
Provision for income taxes   485,492       503,534       974,758       967,435  
               
Net income $ 1,231,751     $ 1,266,126     $ 2,475,424     $ 2,434,575  
                               
Basic earnings per share $ 0.38     $ 0.39     $ 0.77     $ 0.76  
               
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.38     $ 0.39     $ 0.77     $ 0.76  
               


Chino Commercial Bancorp and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights
       
  For the three month ended   For the six months ended
  30-Jun   30-Jun
Key Financial Ratios 2024   2023   2024   2023
(unaudited)              
Annualized return on average equity 12.65 %   14.92 %   12.89 %   14.70 %
Annualized return on average assets 1.07 %   1.12 %   1.05 %   1.14 %
Net interest margin 2.96 %   3.00 %   2.91 %   3.18 %
Core efficiency ratio 57.09 %   56.63 %   57.57 %   56.67 %
Net chargeoffs/(recoveries) to average loans -0.008 %   -0.010 %   0.002 %   -0.017 %
               
Average Balances              
(thousands, unaudited)              
Average assets 458,364     452,401     475,291     427,314  
Average interest-earning assets 432,215     431,488     450,774     406,253  
Average interest-bearing liabilities 240,214     224,283     258,566     196,631  
Average gross loans 187,788     177,412     184,961     179,516  
Average deposits 331,039     330,835     330,473     329,648  
Average equity 39,172     34,028     38,623     33,402  
               
  End of period        
  6/30/2024   12/31/2023        
Credit Quality              
Non-performing loans 459,494     492,242          
Non-performing loans to total loans 0.24 %   0.27 %        
Non-performing loans to total assets 0.10 %   0.11 %        
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 2.29 %   2.49 %        
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO 0.24 %   0.27 %        
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 970.65 %   907.20 %        
               
Other Period-end Statistics              
Shareholders equity to total assets 8.55 %   8.40 %        
Net loans to deposits 55.79 %   54.52 %        
Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits 52.72 %   52.26 %        
Company leverage ratio 9.82 %   9.26 %        
                

Contact: Dann H. Bowman, President and CEO or Melinda M. Milincu, Senior Vice President and CFO, Chino Commercial Bancorp and Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., 14245 Pipeline Avenue, Chino, CA. 91710, (909) 393-8880.

