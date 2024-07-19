Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports 2% Increase in YTD Net Earnings

CHINO, Calif., July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.



Net earnings year-to-date increased by 1.65% or by $40.8 thousand, to $2.48 million, as compared to $2.43 million for the same period last year. Net earnings per share was $0.77 for the period ending June 30, 2024 and 0.76 for the same period last year. Net earnings for the second quarter of 2024, were $1.23 million, which represents an decrease of $34.4 thousand or 2.7% in comparison with the same quarter last year. Net earnings per basic and diluted share were $0.38 for the second quarter of 2024 and $0.39 for the same quarter in 2023, respectively.

Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are very pleased with the Bank’s performance during the second quarter, with total asset reaching new record levels. The economic strength of the Inland Empire remains very strong, allowing for tremendous growth opportunities for the Bank. In addition to the asset growth, Loan quality remains very strong, with the Bank having no delinquent loans at quarter-end, and no pending foreclosures, or OREO.

In 2023 the Bank became a member of the Card Brand Association and began to directly process Merchant Services for its customers. Not only does this service introduce an additional non-interest source of revenue, but the Bank has also been able to provide significant savings and transparency to a number of our small business customers. For virtually every business, efficient and cost effective processing of electronic payments has become a very important part of managing cash flow. In the future we can envision expanding this service outside of our immediate market; and the revenue from this service becoming an increasingly important part of the Bank’s business model.

In March, the Bank received preliminary approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to open a new branch office in Corona. During March the Bank also completed the purchase of a commercial office building, at 1035 Montecito Avenue, Corona, CA, which will serve as the new Corona branch office. The Corona branch will be the Bank’s fifth location, and is expected to open in 4Q’24.”

Financial Condition

At June 30, 2024, total assets were $468.0 million, an increase of $21.6 million or 4.84% over $446.4 million at December 31, 2023. Total deposits increased by $19.9 million or 6.2% to $339.7 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $319.8 million as of December 31, 2023. At June 30, 2024, the Company’s core deposits represent 97.76% of the total deposits.

Gross loans increased by $15.6 million or 8.7% to $194.6 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $179.0 million as of December 31, 2023. The Bank had three non-performing loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and as of December 31, 2023. OREO properties remained at zero as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 respectively.

Earnings

The Company posted net interest income of $3.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and for the same quarter last year, respectively. Average interest-earning assets were $432.2 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $240.2 million, yielding a net interest margin of 2.96% for the second quarter of 2024, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $431.5 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $224.3 million, yielding a net interest margin of 3.03% for the second quarter of 2023.

Non-interest income totaled $822.0 thousand for the second quarter of 2024, or an increase of 27.29% as compared with $645.8 thousand earned during the same quarter last year. The majority of the increase is attributed to the Company’s merchant services processing revenue that reached $148.8 thousand, representing an increase of $102.3 thousand during the second quarter as compared to $46.3 thousand for the same period last year.

General and administrative expenses were $2.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and $2.2 million for the same period last year. The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2023 and for the same period last year.

Income tax expense was $485 thousand, which represents a decrease of 18 thousand or 3.58% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $504 thousand for the same quarter last year. The effective income tax rate for the second quarter of 2024 was approximately 28.3%, and 28.5% for the same quarter last year.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers’ service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.





Chino Commercial Bancorp and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition As of 6/30/2024 12/31/2023 unaudited audited Assets Cash and due from banks $ 41,646,706 $ 35,503,719 Cash and cash equivalents 41,646,706 35,503,719 Fed funds sold 33,525 25,218 33,525 25,218 Investment securities available for sale , net of zero allowance for credit losses 6,647,591 6,736,976 Investment securities held to maturity , net of zero allowance for credit losses 205,737,609 208,506,305 Total investments 212,385,201 215,243,282 Loans held for investment, net of allowance for credit losses of $4,460,100 in 2024, and $4,465,622 in 2023 189,541,846 174,352,293 Stock investments, restricted, at cost 3,576,000 3,126,100 Fixed assets, net 7,209,508 5,466,358 Accrued interest receivable 1,497,988 1,439,178 Bank owned life insurance 8,362,049 8,247,174 Other assets 3,773,487 3,010,916 Total assets $ 468,026,309 $ 446,414,237 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing 179,094,579 167,131,411 Interest-bearing 160,640,596 152,669,374 Total deposits 339,735,175 319,800,785 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 8,000,000 15,000,000 Federal Reserve Bank borrowings 64,000,000 57,000,000 Subordinated debt 10,000,000 10,000,000 Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust 3,093,000 3,093,000 Accrued interest payable 1,395,354 2,156,153 Other liabilities 1,799,851 1,876,474 Total liabilities 428,023,380 408,926,412 Shareholders' Equity Common stock, no par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized and 3,211,970 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 10,502,558 10,502,557 Retained earnings 31,396,156 28,920,732 Accumulated other comprehensive loss - unrecognized loss on available for sale, net of taxes (1,895,784 ) (1,935,464 ) Total shareholders' equity 40,002,930 37,487,824 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 468,026,309 $ 446,414,237





Chino Commercial Bancorp and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Net Income For the three month ended For the six months ended 30-Jun 30-Jun 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest income Interest and fees on loans 2,801,198 2,388,004 5,528,999 4,778,163 Interest on investment securities 1,945,563 1,144,162 3,881,668 2,277,748 Other interest income 489,331 1,174,803 1,520,279 1,580,037 Total interest income 5,236,092 4,706,968 10,930,945 8,635,948 Interest expense Interest on deposits 1,054,734 616,992 2,087,669 993,852 Interest on borrowings 997,524 864,373 2,310,217 1,235,776 Total interest expense 2,052,258 1,481,364 4,397,886 2,229,628 Net interest income 3,183,833 3,225,604 6,533,059 6,406,320 Provision for loan losses 1,794 (90,520 ) (1,139 ) (88,384 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,182,040 3,316,124 6,534,198 6,494,704 Noninterest income Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 460,658 399,977 900,515 759,877 Interchange fees 102,761 105,226 195,033 208,385 Earnings from bank-owned life insurance 58,579 47,812 114,875 94,123 Merchant services processing 148,770 46,436 281,538 87,391 Other miscellaneous income 51,250 46,320 103,522 90,758 Total noninterest income 822,019 645,770 1,595,483 1,240,533 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 1,420,868 1,366,733 2,922,295 2,719,668 Occupancy and equipment 168,404 158,968 332,473 321,409 Merchant services processing 73,394 24,791 144,603 35,462 Other expenses 624,150 641,742 1,280,128 1,256,687 Total noninterest expense 2,286,816 2,192,234 4,679,499 4,333,226 Income before income tax expense 1,717,243 1,769,660 3,450,182 3,402,010 Provision for income taxes 485,492 503,534 974,758 967,435 Net income $ 1,231,751 $ 1,266,126 $ 2,475,424 $ 2,434,575 Basic earnings per share $ 0.38 $ 0.39 $ 0.77 $ 0.76 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.38 $ 0.39 $ 0.77 $ 0.76





Chino Commercial Bancorp and Subsidiary Financial Highlights For the three month ended For the six months ended 30-Jun 30-Jun Key Financial Ratios 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) Annualized return on average equity 12.65 % 14.92 % 12.89 % 14.70 % Annualized return on average assets 1.07 % 1.12 % 1.05 % 1.14 % Net interest margin 2.96 % 3.00 % 2.91 % 3.18 % Core efficiency ratio 57.09 % 56.63 % 57.57 % 56.67 % Net chargeoffs/(recoveries) to average loans -0.008 % -0.010 % 0.002 % -0.017 % Average Balances (thousands, unaudited) Average assets 458,364 452,401 475,291 427,314 Average interest-earning assets 432,215 431,488 450,774 406,253 Average interest-bearing liabilities 240,214 224,283 258,566 196,631 Average gross loans 187,788 177,412 184,961 179,516 Average deposits 331,039 330,835 330,473 329,648 Average equity 39,172 34,028 38,623 33,402 End of period 6/30/2024 12/31/2023 Credit Quality Non-performing loans 459,494 492,242 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.24 % 0.27 % Non-performing loans to total assets 0.10 % 0.11 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 2.29 % 2.49 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO 0.24 % 0.27 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 970.65 % 907.20 % Other Period-end Statistics Shareholders equity to total assets 8.55 % 8.40 % Net loans to deposits 55.79 % 54.52 % Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits 52.72 % 52.26 % Company leverage ratio 9.82 % 9.26 %

