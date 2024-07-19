Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Corey Comperatore

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced flags on state buildings will be flown at half staff on July 19 in honor of Corey Comperatore.

“Corey Comperatore was a father, a public servant, and a proud American whose life was taken in a senseless act of violence that shakes at the core of our democracy,” Governor Hochul said. “As we honor his memory, let us commit once more to the better angels of our nature, and to the collective freedoms we enjoy as a nation.”

Comperatore was killed on July 13 in an assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump in Butler, PA. He is survived by his wife Helen and two daughters.