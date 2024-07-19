CPR Group Ltd. Achieves ACSA SECOR Certification, Demonstrating Commitment to Workplace Safety
We are honored to receive this certification..It reflects our ongoing efforts to prioritize safety in all aspects of our operations for Albertans”CALGARY, AB, CANADA, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CPR Group Ltd., a leading provider of roofing, restoration and exterior services in Calgary and surrounding areas, has been awarded the Small Employer Certificate of Recognition (SECOR) by the Alberta Construction Safety Association (ACSA) and the Government of Alberta.
— Glen Aliko
The certification, issued on June 27, 2024, with certificate number 20240627-SE7479, recognizes CPR Group Ltd.'s dedication to maintaining high standards of occupational health and safety. This achievement underscores the company's commitment to fostering a safe work environment for its employees and clients.
To obtain the SECOR certification, CPR Group Ltd. demonstrated:
- Implementation of a comprehensive health and safety plan
- Active engagement with staff and prime contractors on injury prevention
- Ongoing identification and control of workplace hazards
- Development and implementation of effective health and safety practices
- Establishment of a review process for continuous improvement
- The SECOR certification is valid for one year, with CPR Group Ltd. required to undergo re-evaluation by June 27, 2025, to maintain its status.
This recognition not only validates CPR Group Ltd.'s internal safety protocols but also provides assurance to clients in Calgary, Okotoks, Airdrie, Chestermere, Cochrane, Bearspaw and the rest of Alberta, of the company's commitment to maintaining the highest safety standards in the construction industry.
About CPR Group Ltd.:
Established in 2007, CPR Group Ltd. located at 6115 4 St SE #6, Calgary, AB T2H 2H9, is a premier provider of roofing and exterior services in Calgary and surrounding areas. The company offers a wide range of services including residential and commercial roofing, exterior renovations, and restoration work.
Glen Aliko
CPR Group Ltd.
+1 403-476-3629
ben@cprgroup.ca
