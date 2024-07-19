Virginia Toy and Novelty Appoints Chuck Barrow as Chief Commercial Officer
New Leadership Alert! 🚀 Virginia Toy & Novelty Welcomes Chuck Barrow as CCO! 🎉 #ToyIndustry #Leadership
We are thrilled to welcome Chuck to Virginia Toy and Novelty Company. His passion for the industry aligns well with our initiatives and core values.”VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virginia Toy and Novelty Company is excited to announce the appointment of Chuck Barrow as its new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective July 15. Barrow brings over 20 years of extensive experience in the toy industry to his new role.
— Jim Weigl, President
Barrow has a distinguished career in driving growth through customer partnership and product innovation. Previously, he served as the Director of US Sales for ThinkFun, where he successfully established the brand in Specialty, Mass, and Amazon markets, resulting in a doubling of US sales. Following the acquisition of ThinkFun by Ravensburger, Barrow held multiple leadership roles, including Global Commercial Director for Brain & Logic Games and Head of Digital Commerce for Ravensburger North America.
In his role as CCO, Barrow will be responsible for developing and executing commercial strategies that leverage Virginia Toy and Novelty’s strengths in Design-to-Theme souvenirs, fidget toys, wearables, and novelty toys. He will scale the business to meet the growing demand across various market segments, including amusement parks, event concessions, toy retailers, corporate gifting, and direct-to-consumer eCommerce. Barrow will oversee the sales and marketing teams, direct product development to meet consumer needs, and strengthen custom development relationships with key customers and partners.
“We are thrilled to welcome Chuck to Virginia Toy and Novelty,” said Jim Weigl, President of Virginia Toy and Novelty. “His leadership and expertise in the toy industry will be invaluable as we rapidly scale to meet the exploding post-pandemic demand for customized event-related merchandise.”
“I am excited to join Virginia Toy and Novelty at such a pivotal time,” said Barrow. “I look forward to working with the talented team to capitalize on the growing demand for custom, event-related merchandise and to deliver exceptional partnerships with our customers.”
About Virginia Toy and Novelty
Since 1998, Virginia Toy and Novelty has been a leading designer, developer, importer, and distributor of gift, toy, party, and impulse novelty goods worldwide.
Media Relations
Virginia Toy and Novelty Company
+1 757-313-7000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn