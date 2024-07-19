California created 107,100 jobs during the first six months of 2024

In June, California created 22,500 jobs, bringing the total number of jobs created since April 2020 to 3,122,500. The state’s unemployment rate held steady at 5.2 percent last month. California created 107,100 jobs in the first six months of 2024, which is more than double the 38,400 jobs the state created during the same time period last year. Seven of the state’s eleven industry sectors gained jobs last month.

California is home to the most Fortune 500 companies – beating out Texas, Florida, and all other states. Travel spending reached an all-time high of $150.4 billion. Plus, leading the next generation, California is home to 35 of the world’s 50 leading AI companies, high-impact research and education institutions, and a quarter of the technology’s patents and conference papers. California has one of the most equitable tax systems in the entire country, and is #1 in the nation for new business starts, #1 for access to venture capital funding, #1 for manufacturing, #1 for high-tech, and #1 for agriculture.