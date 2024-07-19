New Height Announcer/Reminder Device Improves Water Airplane Safety
Holy Micro! LLC releases SkyVoice Glassy Guide 400 following success of SkyVoice Alert 500.SYRACUSE, NY, USA, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With floatplanes and seaplanes, takeoff and landings involving glassy water can be especially dangerous due to the lack of visual surface features and observation points.
This calm water provides a challenging environment even for experienced pilots to estimate the height from plane to water.
When confusion occurs regarding height above the water, pilots often experience spatial disorientation with sensory conflicts, illusions, confusion, and a lack of balance. Humans are designed to maintain spatial orientation on the ground.
According to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, 5 to 10% of all general aviation accidents can be attributed to spatial disorientation, 90% of which are fatal.
Holy Micro!
The SkyVoice Glassy Guide 400 and SkyVoice Alert 500 are inventions by Frank Kunnumpurath. Ten years ago, he was a student pilot, who struggled to determine the height to flare, which occurs between the final landing approach and touchdown of a fixed-wing aircraft.
"It took over 95 hours and many hundreds of landings before I could solo", stated Frank. Frank is currently a private pilot with his instrument rating and more than 600 hours of flight time. He sees the SkyVoice products as digital co-pilots to improve safety in the 400 to 500 feet range of airspace near land or water where most aircraft accidents happen.
These struggles led to the development of SkyVoice Alert 500, a takeoff and landing height announcer with gear warning approved to install in all general aviation aircraft under the FAA’s Non-Required Safety Enhancing Equipment (NORSEE) program.
Frank and his company, Holy Micro! have now introduced a new product named the SkyVoice Glassy Guide 400 (FAA Approved), which uses Radar instead of LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging). The company's HMR400 Radar is designed for both water and ground. This technology is also suited for rain, snow, fog, dust and other harsh environments.
The SkyVoice Glassy Guide 400 provides height announcements and reminders from 1 ft. to 400 ft. The four reminders from 400 ft. to 100 ft. can be used for specific checks at varying height intervals.
These intervals can include: 400 gear check, 300 checklist, 200 flaps, and 100 speed as well as many other options. Following the 100 ft. announcement, the pilot will hear height announcements at 70, 50, 20, 10, 5, 2, 1 to help ensure an efficient, smooth and safe water landing. The tool helps prevent the pilot from accidently descending, turning, or contacting the water. Pilots often stall the plane from too high or slam into the water too fast.
When taking off, the height announcements come in the reverse order as described in landing. As these announcements occur up to 400 ft., the pilot can ensure a positive and consistent rate of climb. During takeoff from the glassy water, the water is difficult to reference after becoming airborne. Also, water pilots often worry about the retracting gear after takeoff from land and can use the reminders from 100 ft. to 400 ft. to check gear.
Technology
The SkyVoice Glassy Guide 400 brings an advanced technology solution to water takeoffs/landings and removes reliance on an historical tool. One common technique for seaplane pilots is to determine the height with sticks and stones.
Stones are thrown into the water to create small ripples, which translate to estimated heights above the water. This tool removes the height guessing and brings 21st Century precision to an important issue when flying an aircraft near water.
David Laverty
Marketplace
+1 720-492-3680
email us here