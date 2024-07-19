Fine Jewelry Pros Providing the Best Quality for Nearly 50 Years
EINPresswire.com/ -- Fine Jewelry Pros (and its parent company Sunrise Jewelry Manufacturing Corporation) was founded in 1977 as a manufacturer specializing in fine diamond jewelry and has been selling their products to wholesalers and retail stores. The company became popular for their vast collection of diamond tennis bracelet designs and has since created and designed a unique collection of bridal jewelry, fashion rings, bracelets, earrings, and necklaces. The company offers its customers to buy mountings, settings, or finished pieces with diamonds and gemstones. Throughout the years, the company has gained recognition as a leading high-end jewelry manufacturer in the jewelry industry. Fine Jewelry Pros is known for their strict quality control policy and technology.
In order to increase access to their products and services, Fine Jewelry Pros developed its website FineJewelryPros.com with a key concept of customization. The website allows customers to tailor the pieces exactly to their liking through different metal types, total carat weights, diamond qualities, and length/size, thus creating many price points for each product. These various combinations and unique manufacturing process allows Fine Jewelry Pros customers’ to purchase any product based on individual tastes and budgets. With an abundance of customization options available Fine Jewelry Pros maintains rapid delivery manufacturing process on all orders.
Fine Jewelry Pros uses top of the line technology in all aspects of production, including the website which features every product in a 360 rotation to get the full view of the jewelry, as well as a 3D visualization, so the customer gains an understanding of what the jewelry would look like when worn on the finer, ear, neck, or wrist. Each jewelry design can be viewed in yellow or white metal types.
Carrying diamond jewelry in inventory is expensive. In order to reduce inventory carrying cost Fine Jewelry Pros allows its customers to purchase any item in silver & cubic zirconia stones. That enables its customers to purchase samples of many products. The samples are often used in showroom displays, provided to sales representatives on the road, business meetings, and tradeshows.
Fine Jewelry Pros is committed to customer satisfaction by providing the highest quality, customization, best prices and rapid delivery. They have proved to be a leader in the jewelry industry and will continue their success for many years to come.
Nir Golan
Nir Golan
Sunrise Jewelry Mfg Corp.
