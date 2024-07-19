L&L Contractors to Celebrate New Showroom with Ribbon Cutting in Downtown Murfreesboro, TN
EINPresswire.com/ -- L&L Contractors, a leading roofing company in Murfreesboro, TN, is excited to celebrate its newly expanded showroom in downtown Murfreesboro with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event will take place at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 26th at 23 S Public Square.
Founded by Donald Lester in 2006, L&L Contractors is proudly family-owned and operated and still serving the community nearly 18 years later. The Murfreesboro community is invited to join the company to celebrate its accomplishments. Light refreshments will be served, and an open house will follow.
“As a company and a team, we are proud to have built a legacy that will continue to protect the homes of our clients, families, and friends for countless years to come. Please join us and learn how L&L Contractors measures by the SQFT: Service, Quality, Family, & Trust,” states Russ Hensley, Vice President and CEO.
L&L Contractors is dedicated to providing homeowners with expert advice to protect their most valuable home assets.
About L&L Contractors
L&L Contractors is a premier siding and roofing company in Murfreesboro, TN, proudly serving Middle Tennessee since 2006. A locally-owned and operated family company, it is equipped with a team of specialists who provide expert advice to homeowners about their roofing and siding needs. For more information about L&L Contractors, its core values, and its mission, please visit https://landlcontractors.com/.
William Ortlieb
Alpyne Strategy
+1 615-323-3126
marketing@alpynestrategy.com
