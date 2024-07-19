Stop & Shop Recalls Italian Breaded Chicken Cutlets Due To Mislabeling

QUINCY, Mass., July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Out of an abundance of caution, Stop & Shop is recalling its private brand Italian Breaded Chicken Cutlets due to mislabeling.



The 7 oz. packaged Italian Breaded Chicken Cutlets, purchased between February 1, 2024 and July 17, 2024, may be missing the “milk allergen” specification on its label.

Customers should check their freezer and storage areas for this product and not eat the product. The items may be returned to your local Stop & Shop for a full refund. There have been no reports of illness or injury. All impacted products have been removed from sale.

For more information, customers should contact their local Stop & Shop store or Stop & Shop Customer Service at 1-800-767-7772.

Recall Details:

Product: Italian Breaded Chicken Cutlets

Product Size: 7 oz. (two count)

Recalled UPC #: 022729900000

Recalled Item #: 200272990

Lot #: All lots/all codes

Reason for Recall: Product is being recalled due to undeclared “milk allergen” specification on the label.

Additional Notes: Product may have been purchased between February 1, 2024 and July 17, 2024.

media@stopandshop.com