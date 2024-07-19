GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Investors to Seek Compensation for Alleged Wrongdoings

NEW YORK, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of GE Vernova Inc. (“GE Vernova” or “the Company”) (NYSE: GEV). Investors who purchased GE Vernova securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/GEV.



On July 17, 2024, GE Vernova became the subject of a Wall Street Journal article. According to the Journal, “GE Vernova’s shares plunged 9.3% on Wednesday, two days after news emerged that an under-construction offshore wind project, Vineyard Wind 1, that uses its turbines, experienced “blade damage,” causing debris to wash up on the shores of Nantucket.” Following this news, investors suffered damages.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased GE Vernova securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/GEV.

