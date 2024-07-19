FTC and DOJ Extend Public Comment on Request for Information Targeting Serial Acquisitions, Roll-Up Strategies Across U.S. Economy

The Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division (DOJ) are extending the deadline by 60 days for the public to comment on a joint Request for Information that seeks to identify serial acquisitions and roll-up strategies throughout the economy that have led to consolidation that has harmed competition. The new deadline to submit comments is now September 20, 2024.

The RFI seeks information on serial acquisitions and roll-up strategies in which corporate actors, including private equity owned businesses, become larger—and potentially dominant—through acquisitions of several smaller firms in the same or related business sectors or industries.

Often, businesses do not have to report these deals to the federal antitrust agencies, allowing firms to amass significant control over key products, services, or labor markets without government scrutiny. These types of transactions can harm competition to the detriment of consumers, workers, and innovation across an entire industry or business sector.

The agencies seek comments on serial acquisitions across all sectors and industries in the U.S. economy and invites a wide range of stakeholders including consumers, workers, businesses, and others to submit their comments. The comment period was originally set to end on July 22, 2024. Comments can be submitted via Regulations.gov. Once submitted, comments will be posted to Regulations.gov.