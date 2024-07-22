QuikQ Fuel Cards Now Accepted at 381 Circle K Locations Nationwide
Relationship expands QuikQ’s fueling network, enhances convenience for drivers.
Circle K’s widespread presence and reputation for excellent customer service make them a perfect partner.”FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QuikQ, a trusted provider of innovative and secure fuel payment, corporate payment and fraud prevention solutions, today announced that its fuel cards are now accepted at 381 Circle K locations truck-accessible sites nationwide. This expansion significantly increases QuikQ's fueling network and provides carriers with even greater convenience and flexibility.
— Rich Taute, vice president of sales, QuikQ
Launched in 2009 with a vision to revolutionize business practices within the transportation industry, QuikQ prioritizes efficiency, affordability and a customer-centric approach. They offer a comprehensive suite of solutions including fuel cards, corporate payment solutions and fraud prevention tools.
QuikQ’s fuel cards are designed to empower businesses with features like complete purchase control, real-time reporting and comprehensive compliance support. Additionally, QuikQ prioritizes security with features like Secure Swipe, part of its Q-Secure suite of fraud prevention solutions. Secure Swipe utilizes SMS messaging to provide real-time authentication for fuel transaction purchases. This added layer of security ensures the driver is physically present with their QuikQ fuel card during each purchase.
Circle K, established in Texas in 1951 and acquired by Alimentation Couche-Tard in 2003, is a global leader in convenience and mobility, with stores in 31 countries and territories.
“We are pleased to team up with QuikQ and accept their fuel cards at hundreds of our Circle K locations across the U.S. that can accommodate trucks,” said Reno Øhlenschlæger, Vice President of Global B2B Mobility and Sales at Circle K. “We are always looking for ways to make life a little easier for our commercial customers and look forward to delivering a great experience for QuikQ cardholders, both at our pumps and with fast, friendly service in our stores.”
“Expanding our network to include 381 Circle K locations is a significant win for QuikQ cardholders,” said Rich Taute, vice president of sales at QuikQ. “Circle K’s widespread presence and reputation for excellent customer service make them a perfect partner. Now, drivers can enjoy the ease of finding a Circle K virtually anywhere, while also benefiting from the security and control features built into their QuikQ fuel cards.”
###
About QuikQ
QuikQ launched 15 years ago to disrupt the transportation industry with a more efficient, affordable and customer-centric way to do business. As a full-service fuel payment, corporate payment and fraud prevention solutions provider, QuikQ takes a more streamlined approach to payment transactions that reduces fees and creates a more direct, transparent relationship among merchants, carriers and their payment solutions provider. For more information on QuikQ’s suite of secure, frictionless solutions, visit quikq.com.
Andy Goldstein
Brand825
+1 615-922-5265
Andy@Brand825.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram