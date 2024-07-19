Vacuum Casting Machine Market on the Rise: 6.1% CAGR Forecast to Push Market Value to USD 5.3 Billion by 2034| States Transparency Market Research, Inc.

The intended use of vacuum casting machines is to develop components having intricate and complex shapes alog with small-scale production in industries. A silicon mold of the desired shape is designed, which is filled with the required material, which is followed by the product formation.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc., July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the effect of different driving forces, the likelihood of the vacuum casting machine market(真空鋳造機市場) reaching USD 5.3 billion by 2034 is high. The industry was seen to have marked a valuation of USD 2.8 billion in 2023.

This change in the size of the industry is attributed to a moderate driving force, which accounts for a CAGR of 6.1% through the forecasted period. The progress creates growth prospects for leading organizations in the ecosystem.

The use of the vacuum injection molding process scales to various industries. A key requirement of excellent surface finish with minimum undulations can be effectively fulfilled using such processes.

Plastic casting and the production of rubber components can be achieved using the abovementioned method. Due to this, the usability of the method in the automotive industry is spurring, creating several prospects for key players within the sector.

Such opportunities drive the demand for vacuum casting machines, elevating the size of the industry. With key prospects observed in the case of innovations to cater to varying demands, manufacturers can expand product portfolios that elevate the reach of such organizations in the industry.

Prototypes of automotive vehicles can be designed rapidly, leveraging the overall efficiency of the production plant. As a result, the demand for machines is expected to increase in the industry, driving the size of the ecosystem.

The design of intricate parts required for an automobile can be effectively made using this method. This advantage of the method increases the popularity of the procedure, driving the demand for the subject market.

Concerning the medical field, detailed and intricate prototypes can be designed using vacuum casting machines. With the growing demand for such prototypes, the demand for machines will also increase, driving the industry.

Request for Sample PDF Copy of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86179

The medical sector is vastly concerned about time-saving. As such machines can provide supreme efficiency, the demand for vacuum casting machines will likely increase in the field, driving the vacuum casting machine market.

Technological innovation is a key driving force that enables key players to fuel the augmentation of products. Due to this, the overall efficiency of machines can further be enhanced, driving the popularity of the industry.

The growing investments in the manufacturing industry create lucrative growth prospects for the sector. Due to this, key players can find a wider landscape to expand, which benefits the industry.

Key Findings from the Market Report

The vast competitive landscape of the vacuum casting machine market is segmented into many categories. Based on the machine type, benchtop vacuum casting machines are expected to gain demand due to the affordability and compact designs of machines.

Based on operation type, due to the rising demand for automation, the automatic category is expected to surpass other segments.

Excellent durability and other physical properties of polyurethane (PU) resins drive the material segment.

The automotive industry is the largest end-user segment of the market.

Regional Profile

The growing automobile sector in the Asia-Pacific will drive the demand for the industry in the region.

Technological innovation will spur prospects for key players in North America.

Being a central hub of manufacturing, Europe will likely contribute greatly to the growth of the vacuum casting machine market.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the vacuum casting machine market expand using different key strategies, including product launches, mergers, and acquisitions.

Stratasys is an important player in manufacturing 3D printers and offers different technologies, including PolyJet Technology, P3 DLP Technology, and so on.

3D Systems, Inc. is another key player offering 3D printers, 3D printing materials, healthcare solutions, and industrial solutions.

ENVISIONTEC US LLC operates in different verticals and offers various products, including printers, hardware solutions, and necessary materials for printers.

Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry! Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86179

Key Players

Stratasys

3D Systems, Inc.

ENVISIONTEC US LLC

Proto Labs

Renishaw plc.

EOS GmbH

Materialise

Formlabs

DWS - VAT

Prodways Group

Key Developments in the Vacuum Casting Machine Market

In March 2024 , 3D Systems, Inc. expanded in the market by expanding the production capacity of the business.

, 3D Systems, Inc. expanded in the market by expanding the production capacity of the business. In April 2024, Stratasys upgraded the product called H350, aiding high-definition printing to its leading SAF lineup.

Market Segmentation

Machine Type

Benchtop Vacuum Casting Machines

Floor-standing Vacuum Casting Machines

Operation Type

Manual

Semi-automatic

Automatic

Material

Polyurethane (PU) Resins

Silicone Rubbers

Polyamides (Nylon)

Epoxy Resins

Others

End-use Industry

Jewelry

Automotive

Aerospace

Medical

Others (Defense, etc.)

Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=86179<ype=S

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Linen Supply & Management Services Market - The linen supply & management services market (リネン供給・管理サービス市場) was valued at US$ 44.5 billion in 2021. A CAGR of 9.2% is expected from 2022 to 2031, reaching US$ 107.6 billion by 2031.

The linen supply & management services market (リネン供給・管理サービス市場) was valued at US$ 44.5 billion in 2021. A CAGR of 9.2% is expected from 2022 to 2031, reaching by 2031. Electric Motor Market - The global electric motor market (電動モーター市場)stood at US$ 145.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 237.9 billion in 2031. The global electric motor market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2022 and 2031.

The global electric motor market (電動モーター市場)stood at US$ 145.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach in 2031. The global electric motor market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2022 and 2031. Water Softening Systems Market – The global Water Softening Systems Market (軟水化システム市場) is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 10.9 Billion by the end of 2031.

– The global Water Softening Systems Market (軟水化システム市場) is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2031 and reach by the end of 2031. Europe Steel Drawn Wire Market – The Global Europe Steel Drawn Wire Market (Europa-Markt für gezogenen Stahldraht) is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 9.7 Billion by the end of 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com