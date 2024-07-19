Emerging Markets Report: Acknowledging the Algorithm

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary



ORLANDO, Fla., July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over our decades covering emerging small cap companies we realize that good ideas, maybe even great ideas, come and go. It doesn’t matter what level of alchemy is being advertised, if the good idea doesn’t have the right leadership team, important approvals and eventually, revenue, then these novel concepts find themselves designated to the dustbin of history… nothing more than a tax-loss in April to those who bought the dream before December.

But over those same decades we’ve discovered or maybe more honestly, been pounded over the head with an algorithm that doesn’t necessarily guarantee success, but it sure seems to be consistently present in successes.

It’s pretty simple:

Great idea. Good management team. An understanding of capital markets. Unique Industry or Regulatory approval.

If these things happen, then often we see the last, oh-so-important piece, revenue.

Sure it’s simple, maybe even reductive. Prove us wrong. Go look at your portfolio or last decade of investments and check if those components of the algorithm were present.



We’ll wait.

O.K, you’re back.

Now it’s time to introduce today’s covered company which we believe is working that algorithm to the T.

CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN00), is a disruptive food technology platform pioneering the commercialization of lab grown meat and cellular agriculture to reshape the global food industry. Lab grown meat, often referred to as cultivated meat, is important for multiple reasons. It's one of the most promising new technologies for producing real, genuine animal meat without factory farming. And it's also able to be produced without harmful greenhouse gas and carbon emissions that harm the environment.

Inarguably a novel idea with massive potential and scale. A deeper dive at the Company’s website can give you a more granular view of their tech and how they’re trying to change the world.

The management team looks like it was put together to address every opportunity imaginable for the offering. Experienced. Diverse backgrounds. Accomplished. And it’s smart that they are starting with pet food as the world wakes up to the scientific possibility and human potential.

Baby steps, baby steps.

And the Company already has a real pathway to meaningful scale. Their flagship pet food brand Noochies! is already available in Walmart, Amazon and other popular online marketplaces. This again, is a piece that is often overlooked by investors chasing intoxicating trends.

Lastly, the Company just announced “that its subsidiary, Further Foods Inc., expects to complete the design of the feeding trials necessary for regulatory approval of dog food products containing cell-cultivated chicken later this month. Cell-cultivated chicken is a new ingredient without prior approval for animal consumption and Further Foods is, in partnership with Dr. Sarah Dodd, designing a target animal safety (TAS) study to establish the inclusion of cell-cultivated chicken in future Noochies! formulations are safe and effective.”

And this brings us to the Regulatory Approval piece of the algorithm we talked about.

This first-of-its kind trial aims to position the company’s flagship pet brand Noochies! as the first-to-market cultivated meat pet food in the United States.

Here’s the other thing. We’ve done the math and the Company should hear back on the feeding trial designs in less than sixty days once it submits them to the FDA. Less than two-months until the Company… and the market… find out if they are allowed to go forward with the feeding trials that could lead to future products with simply massive market potential.

If they do, and they are able to roll-out a first-of-its-kind, first-to-market food offering that could change the way we feed our pets and who-know-what-else later, they will have completed an algorithm that has been a strong indicator of success for companies their size.



About The Emerging Markets Report:

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at: https://emergingmarketsconsulting.com/alerts/

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid $75,000 by CULT Food Science Corp. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. | Please read our full disclaimer.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Maggie Caraway

maggie@emergingmarketsconsulting.com