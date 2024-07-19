Global Technology Outage May Impact Driver Services Centers

TENNESSEE – Due to the global technology outage, local Driver Services Centers may be unable to process transactions. The Department of Safety and Homeland Security will provide updates as information becomes available. We apologize for the inconvenience the outage has caused.
