Keating underscores that the reliance on digital infrastructure leaves us vulnerable; as such, we must be prepared for unexpected situations.
In times of crisis or technological failures, these basic survival skills become invaluable”TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the wake of the worldwide Microsoft outage, Susan Katz Keating, publisher of Soldier of Fortune magazine, emphasizes the critical need for people to maintain proficiency in basic survival skills. As scores of people experienced major disruptions due to the July 19 outage, Keating underscores that the reliance on digital infrastructure leaves us vulnerable; as such, we must be prepared for unexpected situations.
"The Microsoft outage serves as a stark reminder of our society's heavy dependence on technology," Keating said. "In such scenarios, knowing essential survival skills can make a crucial difference.
"Survival skills cannot solve every outage," she said. "Survival skills can't fly a modern airline, and they can't perform a complex surgery. But if the power grid goes down, you need them. Being able to capture rainwater, start a fire, or navigate using a compass are not archaic throwbacks; they are practical skills that can ensure safety and well-being during disruptions."
Soldier of Fortune magazine has long advocated for preparedness and self-reliance, emphasizing the importance of being able to adapt to changing circumstances independently. Keating believes that events like the recent outage highlight the unpredictable nature of modern technological systems and reinforce the wisdom of being self-sufficient.
"In times of crisis or unexpected technological failures, these basic survival skills become invaluable," Keating said. "They empower people to remain resilient and capable of facing challenges that may arise when conventional resources don't work."
Soldier of Fortune magazine encourages people and communities to prioritize learning and maintaining these fundamental survival skills as part of their preparedness efforts. Keating's message resonates not only with practicality but also with the timeless wisdom of being prepared for unforeseen circumstances in an increasingly interconnected world.
For more information on preparing for emergencies and acquiring essential survival skills, visit Soldier of Fortune magazine.
About Soldier of Fortune:
Soldier of Fortune magazine is a longtime leading voice advocating for self-reliance, survival skills, and preparedness. It provides readers with expert insights, practical advice, and firsthand accounts to help them navigate challenging situations and emergencies.
