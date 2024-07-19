Inaugural Gold Coast Book Fair Inspires Long Islanders’ Shared Love for Literature

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, provided printing support for the first-ever Gold Coast Book Fair, held June 28-30, at Long Island University in Brookville. This inaugural event, celebrating Long Island’s love for literature, worked to demonstrate an on-going effort to empower arts education.

Featuring programming for children and adults, the event included keynotes, panel discussions, solo author readings, and workshops, covering many genres while engaging readers from across Long Island in a community-wide celebration of books. It attracted more than 3,000 visitors.

“The inaugural Gold Coast Book Fair was a memorable event that brought together families and communities, and Canon U.S.A. is proud to have supported it,” said Seymour Liebman, executive vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A., Inc. "Canon U.S.A. has called Long Island home for more than 50 years, and we were delighted to provide printing support for a program that fosters a love for reading and the arts and empowers the communities we serve. Congratulations to all the organizers and participants for making this event a remarkable achievement.”

Participants also enjoyed a largescale outdoor marketplace and meetups with authors in downtown Oyster Bay, where they received book fair souvenirs.

“The inaugural Gold Coast Book Fair was a magical experience for all, and we are incredibly grateful to our supporters who helped make it possible,” said former United States Rep. Steve Israel, owner of Theodore's Books. “Canon’s support helped bring the inaugural Gold Coast Book Fair to life in celebration of Long Islanders’ love of literature and the arts. We are excited to make this event a tradition in Oyster Bay in the years ahead.”



Canon U.S.A. is a supporter of art education and art programming on Long Island and throughout the country. This initiative is derived from its corporate philosophy of Kyosei, which is translated as, “all people, regardless of race, religion or culture, harmoniously living and working together into the future.” This tenet drives the organization’s focus on building relationships with local communities. For more information about Canon’s ongoing corporate social responsibility efforts and its art education empowerment programming, visit https://www.usa.canon.com/about-us/corporate-social-responsibility.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. as of 2023 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 38 consecutive years†. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

