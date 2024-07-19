Unconditional, A Song That Bridges Divisive Social Chasm

New Release Has Proceeds Benefit the Love...Just Love Movement

Durham, N.C., July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Philly-born author, songwriter, and composer, Rev Bobby Eustace, releases the revolutionary song, Unconditional, featuring celebrity folk rock favorite, Tony Lucca. The song has been called the anthem of the REVolution. Unconditional reminds us of the all-accepting nature of Unconditional Love. It offers a simple solution to the worldwide divisions currently created by the conditions of religion and politics.



Unconditional is a song depicting a fallout from conditional systems to the transformative redemption found in Unconditional Love. The song incorporates lyrics in four languages and leans into the foundations of world music. “Incorporating the different languages into the song to highlight the global nature of the topic was intentional. Unconditional love is found in every culture and country around the world. I trust this song will prove to be a valuable resource toward the paradigm shift much needed in our world today. I was thrilled to have Tony provide his amazing vocals for the recording,” said Eustace.

Tony Lucca is a Nashville-based singer. His music has been featured on shows like “Parenthood,” “Friday Night Lights,” and “Felicity.” His career started on Disney’s Mickey Mouse Club, alongside some of pop culture’s most standout icons like Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera and Ryan Gosling. After a short stint in film and television, he began his music career. In 2012, Lucca took third place on NBC's “The Voice,” earning himself a record deal with coach Adam Levine's 222 Records. He has toured alongside such artists as Maroon 5, Kelly Clarkson, and many others.

“I've always been fascinated by the common threads that run through the tapestry of World music so getting to experiment with different instruments and arrangements on Unconditional was a truly fulfilling endeavor. And what better message to embody those through lines than that of Unconditional Love?,” said Tony about the opportunity to record Unconditional.

Tony is currently touring with country artist, Brett Young, and will be appearing at the Carowinds Summer Festival in Charlotte, NC on July 26th, in addition to his own performance July 25th at Evening Muse in Charlotte .

Unconditional is set to release Friday, July 19th on Spotify, ITunes, Amazon Music, IHeart Radio and all major music platforms. A song release celebration is planned for July 24th at the iconic Unscripted hotel in downtown Durham. All proceeds from the song sales will directly benefit the Love…Just Love movement.

About Rev Bobby Eustace

In the last few years, Rev Bobby Eustace has embraced his passions for music, writing and Unconditional Love. Founder of the Love…Just Love movement, he has always wanted to serve humanity. In earlier years he pursued a career in medicine. But after four years of study, he chose to turn to a Theological degree and embrace a life of Christian service as an ordained minister. After planting a church in Salem and another in the suburbs of Philadelphia, he found himself at a crossroads. He “woke up” to discover the unifying power of Unconditional Love that he expresses in his music and writings today. For more information: www.revbobbyeustace.com

About the “Love…Just Love” Movement

“Love… just Love” is a grassroots movement that challenges us to put aside our divisive conditions and bridge our gaps with Unconditional Love. When we identify with Unconditional Love, we are led to celebrate our diversity with tolerance, acceptance and support. Celebrating the things that make us different will help open our minds to realize the collective beauty we find in the diverse tapestry of what we call humanity. Our vision is to realize a united global community based on Love, kindness, and compassion and not one based on fear, hate, anger, and greed. For more information: www.lovejustlove.org

