Breaking Barriers: Creating Inclusive STEM Education for All Students

By: Alina de Zoysa, STEM Policy Intern, Office of the Deputy Secretary

On the first day of my freshman year, I walked into my AP Biology classroom and once again saw a familiar sight: I was the only minority.

Throughout my education, my advanced STEM classrooms consistently lacked peers and educators who looked like me. In my high school’s STEM-tracked program, there were few to no students of color, or students with disabilities – and as a result, I struggled to envision myself excelling in the STEM profession.

Unfortunately, this is not uncommon. Students with marginalized identities, such as students of color, often face similar situations. Those disparities carry into the workplace, where only 10% of STEM professionals are Asian, 9% are Black, and less than 1% are American Indians and Alaska Natives – an underrepresentation that contributes to students’ lack of ability to see themselves in the field.

Similarly, students with disabilities can also encounter significant barriers within their STEM-focused educational endeavors. Students with disabilities may face inadequate physical accessibility in addition to the unavailability of adaptive technology and support. The lack of assistive technologies, such as screen readers or adjustable workstations, often hinders disabled students’ learning experience. As a result, while approximately 27% of the U.S. population has a disability, only 3% of STEM professionals report having a disability.

Like many other marginalized students, I sought additional guidance and support to build on to my high school’s STEM curriculum. That’s how I discovered Rays of Hope, which integrates students with diverse backgrounds and abilities into leadership training and advocacy work, teaching through inclusive learning practices.

My experience with Rays of Hope was a turning point for me, cementing my passion for advocating for students’ identities in challenging academic settings.

Now, as an intern at the U.S. Department of Education, I’m glad to see firsthand how ED is working to support diversity in STEM through the YOU Belong in STEM (YBiS) initiative.

Partnering with 300+ organizations, YBiS aims to re-imagine STEM systems and learning spaces so students feel empowered while receiving a well-rounded education – regardless of their identity. Studies have consistently shown that diverse & comprehensive STEM curricula are linked to positive student development, improved critical thinking skills, better problem-solving abilities, and increased interest in pursuing STEM careers.

During my time as the STEM Policy Intern, I was proud to produce a panel conversation on these topics as part of our YBiS webinar series on what it means to be enhance P-12 STEM education for students with disabilities.

During the webinar, we highlighted two YBiS commitment holders and two ED funding recipients who are moving the needle in this field by designing STEM programming, utilizing assistive technologies, and fostering a supportive learning environment with students with disabilities in mind. Most importantly, we discussed practical methods to engage and empower all learners in STEM subjects and provided participants with beneficial resources.

While the lack of diversity I experienced in my AP Biology class was not an isolated instance, it’s an instance that will be less and less frequent in the future with programs like Rays of Hope and YBiS. Thanks to these initiatives, we’re working towards meaningful and lasting change to support equity for all students.