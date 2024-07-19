Comer and Raskin Statement on Attempted Assassination of President Trump and Hearing with Director Cheatle

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) released the following statement on the attempted assassination of former President Trump and the Committee’s upcoming hearing on “Oversight of the U.S. Secret Service and the Attempted Assassination of President Donald J. Trump.”

“On Saturday, our nation witnessed a grave assault on our democracy when a gunman attempted to assassinate former President Trump, killed an innocent victim, and harmed others. There is no place for political violence of any kind in our great country. Our Founders envisioned robust and spirited political debate in our nation, and we see that debate often in our Committee room. While we often have passionate disagreements about policies and investigative priorities, we are united in condemning all political violence and ensuring that America will prevent such a horrific event from ever happening again. Americans have many serious questions about the historic security failures that occurred at the campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle must appear before the House Oversight Committee without delay on Monday, July 22 to answer our many questions and provide the transparency and accountability that Americans deserve and that are at the foundation of our government.”