Katherine Lauderdale Appointed to Professional Diversity Network, Inc.’s Board of Directors

CHICAGO, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) (“PDN” or the “Company”), a developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provide access to networking, training, educational, and employment opportunities for diverse individuals, today announced that the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) unanimously appointed Katherine Lauderdale as a member of the Board, the Chair of the Compensation Committee and a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee effective August 1, 2024.







Ms. Lauderdale has served as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary of Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, since 2016. In this role, she oversees PBS’s Legal, Business Affairs, and Standards & Practices departments as well as the Corporate Secretary’s Office. Prior to being appointed to this role, she led these teams as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary at PBS. Ms. Lauderdale’s experience includes oversight of all legal areas including intellectual property, litigation, regulatory, labor, corporate, and other matters. She brings experience in board affairs and other governance matters, contract negotiations, government relations, and compliance matters. Lauderdale is a graduate of New York University Law School.

On July 15, 2024, Courtney C. Shea notified the Board to resign as member of the Board, Compensation Committee and Chair of the Audit Committee, effectively August 1, 2024. The Company understands that Ms. Shea’s decision to resign was not a result of any disagreement with the Company, and thanks Ms. Shea for her valuable service as a member of the Board during the past 5 years.

"We are thrilled that Katherine Lauderdale will bring her diverse legal experience and expertise to PDN Board, as well as a strong commitment to the principles of good governance. Katherine also brings with her a deep understanding of the values for which PDN stands. I look forward to working with her to expand PDN and move the Company forward,” said Adam He, CEO of the Company.

About Professional Diversity Network, Inc.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (PDN) is a developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provides access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. Through an online platform and our relationship recruitment affinity groups, we provide our employer clients a means to identify and acquire diverse talent and assist them with their efforts to recruit diverse employees. Our mission is to utilize the collective strength of our affiliate companies, members, partners and unique proprietary platform to be the standard in business diversity recruiting, networking and professional development for women, minorities, veterans, LGBTQ+ and disabled persons globally.

Forward-Looking Statements

