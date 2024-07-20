Rice Starch Market Is Projected To Grow Valuation Of US$ 2.24 billion by 2034
Preference for Natural and Clean-Label Ingredients Spurring Demand for Use of Rice Starch in Food and Beverage Industry: Fact.MR ReportROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fact.MR states in its new research report that the global rice starch market is expected to reach a size of US$ 1.14 billion in 2024 and further advance at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2034.
Due to rice starch's many uses and consumers' increasing desire for natural, clean-label foods, its demand is rising globally. This plant-based starch is becoming more and more popular in a variety of industries, including food and beverages, cosmetics, and medicines.
Rice starch is highly valued in the food industry due to its smooth texture, neutral taste, and superior thickening abilities. It is now a standard ingredient in gluten-free goods, satisfying the demands of health-conscious customers. Because of its mild nature and ability to absorb oil, the cosmetics industry uses it in a variety of skincare and makeup products.
Rice starch is used as an excipient in pharmaceuticals, and its binding qualities are advantageous to the paper and textile industries. Due to its biodegradability, it is a desirable material for environmentally friendly packaging solutions that follow worldwide sustainability trends.
Popularity of rice starch is growing as more and more people look for non-GMO, hypoallergenic choices. Its acceptance across sectors is further fueled by its cost-effectiveness and flexibility to different processing conditions, which confirms its place as a crucial component in the worldwide market.
Key Takeaways from Market Study:
The global rice starch market is forecasted to reach a value of US$ 2.24 billion by the end of 2034. North America is estimated to hold 24.5% of the global market share in 2024. The East Asia market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2024 to 2034.
Demand for rice starch products in Mexico is analyzed to increase at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2024 to 2034. Revenue from the market in Japan is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 8% from 2024 to 2034.
Based on different starch types, the native rice starch segment is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 803 million in 2024. As per end uses, the cosmetics and personal care segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% through 2034.
“Growing trend of convenience food due to busier lifestyles is driving the use of clean-label starches. This is pushing the demand for rice starch worldwide,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Country-wise Insights:
The US, China, Japan, and South Korea are the top nations in this market. One significant trend in the rice starch industry that is helping businesses operating in these nations is the growing acceptance of veganism.
The increasing demand for quick and easy meals has resulted in the use of rice starch as a necessary component in processed and convenience foods. This tendency is especially noticeable in the US, where hectic lives and a growing need for quick meal options have increased the amount of rice starch used in a variety of processed food products. These consist of prepared dinners, instant soups, microwaveable meals, and other convenience food items.
Consumers who are looking for food products with texture, stability, and thickening can now find what they need in rice starch.
What is Attracting the Attention of Rice Starch Manufacturers to China?
Rising demand for rice starch in China is largely due to the food industry's rapid growth and increasing food exports. High-quality food products that satisfy international standards are more in demand as the country’s food exports grow. Backed by its many useful qualities, rice starch is being used more in food processing to improve the overall quality, texture, and stability of food products that are meant for export purposes.
Rising Focus on Development of Resistant Rice Starches:
To meet the needs of the expanding number of health-conscious consumers, researchers are creating resistant rice starches with higher dietary fiber content. Convenience food and beverage manufacturers may now employ these modified starches more widely since they provide improved stability in frozen meals and acidic environments.
Rice starch nanoparticles, which have the potential for use in targeted medicine delivery systems and as cutting-edge cosmetic additives, are being made using nanotechnology. This gives producers of rice starch access to new, lucrative markets.
Green chemical techniques and enzyme-assisted extraction are two examples of sustainable manufacturing technologies that are increasing output while lessening their negative effects on the environment. Manufacturers and customers who care about the environment are drawn to these eco-friendly procedures.
By developing biodegradable substitutes for traditional plastics, advances in rice starch-based bioplastics are capturing a portion of the growing market for sustainable packaging.
