Micah Raskin Joins International Rock Sensation The Raskins as Manager

Rock star twins The Raskins have kept it in the family by appointing a new manager in the shape of their brother, Micah Raskin.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Micah Raskin has recently joined global rock sensation The Raskins. The business owner and professional poker player will serve as the band's new manager amid their latest album launch and heading into the bi-coastal group's upcoming world tour.New Yorker and newly appointed manager Micah Raskin will join his Los Angeles-based brothers, the internationally acclaimed music producers Logan and Roger, as The Raskins keep it strictly family. The twin rock stars, led by their new manager Micah Raskin, are currently promoting their latest album, Alphabet City.With Micah Raskin on board, the trio is gearing up for their 2024-2025 world tour. The band is well known for composing and performing a unique brand and style of music. Critics have described The Raskins' sound as eclectic and powerful, with the band also widely celebrated for driving home an always-refreshing musical vibe.The Raskins' new manager, brother Micah Raskin, President and CEO of Miral Records, President and owner of List Service Direct Inc. and President and founder of ERES Software and professional poker player former #9 in the world, with career tournament earnings exceeding $2.1 million dollars. Over 25 percent of which he has donated to charity. The poker pro also enjoys a successful business background, having established numerous successful enterprises during his decades-long career as an entrepreneur and business owner.The three brothers are the sons of Judith and Tommy Raskin. Their mother, also known in the entertainment industry as Judy Lee, is a world-renowned jazz singer, while their father, Tommy, is well known for his musical career on Broadway, starring in lead roles in shows including Annie Get Your Gun, Oklahoma, South Pacific, and West Side Story.To learn more about Logan, Roger, and Micah Raskin, The Raskins' new album Alphabet City, and the band's upcoming world tour, visit TheRaskins.com.About: Micah RaskinThe Raskins' new manager and poker pro, Micah Raskin, is a seasoned entrepreneur and dedicated philanthropist. The philanthropic businessman turned rock band manager works closely with feeding the homeless and hungry. Working with hospitals, schools, and programs for children, including those with autism. Lifelong New Yorker Micah also performs with the city's popular rock-n-roll cover band, Backseat Betty.About: The RaskinsInternational rock sensations The Raskins, composed of twins Logan and Roger–and, more recently, brother and manager Micah Raskin—have been wowing crowds across America and internationally since 2010. They're now poised for new levels of success with their latest album, Alphabet City, and an upcoming world tour scheduled to kick off later this year.