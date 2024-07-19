Submit Release
News Search

There were 949 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,122 in the last 365 days.

MaineIT reports no technology disruption within Maine State government

MAINE, July 19 - Back to current news.

July 19, 2024

AUGUSTA, Maine - Following reports of a widespread technology outage causing service disruptions around the globe, the State of Maine's Office of Information Technology (MaineIT) reports it has detected no disruption to State of Maine systems or services at this time. MaineIT will continue to monitor State of Maine systems and services throughout the day.

                                                                              ###

You just read:

MaineIT reports no technology disruption within Maine State government

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more