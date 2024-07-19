AUGUSTA, Maine - Following reports of a widespread technology outage causing service disruptions around the globe, the State of Maine's Office of Information Technology (MaineIT) reports it has detected no disruption to State of Maine systems or services at this time. MaineIT will continue to monitor State of Maine systems and services throughout the day.
###
You just read:
MaineIT reports no technology disruption within Maine State government
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.