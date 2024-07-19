ITFirms’ Releases a List of Web Development Companies in UAE

Listed UAE web developers are highly skilled in providing advanced solutions for developing custom web applications.

UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tagging AI is completely optional, but it can’t be ignored due to towering demand for automation, making it faster than ever before, work even during downtime, 24*7, and never break down. With AI, web is smarter than it has been. It is now possible to answer customers’ queries, at 2:30AM or at 11:49 PM (or any time of the day for that matter). No rest is acceptable or allowed, and it is mandatory to keep marching forward. Yep! that‘s how a Web Development Company in UAE works, in order to get a mention on Google, or amongst the search results of top performing companies.

Irrespective of the vertical of business, a website is the front face that showcases it to the public. Acting as a key driver, it often makes the business swell up and upgrade. Business in Dubai (UAE) pertaining to retail, real estate, hospitality, manufacturing, and non-manufacturing are up and ongoing owing to their online presence which makes them global.

In the first quarter of 2023, Dubai's gross domestic product (GDP) was AED 111.3 billion ($30.3 billion), which was a 2.8% increase year-on-year. In the first nine months of 2023, Dubai's GDP grew by 3.3%. The breakdown of Dubai's GDP in the first quarter of 2023 was as follows:

● Transportation and storage: 48%

● Financial and insurance: 15%

● Trade: 10%

● Wholesale and retail trade: 22.9%

● Real estate: 7.4%

Some of the sectors that contributed to Dubai's GDP growth in the first nine months of 2023:

● Accommodation and food services: 11.1% growth, reflecting Dubai's tourism strengths

● Transportation and storage: 10.9% growth, reflecting the emirate's role as a logistics hub

● Information and communications sector: 4.4%

Top web development companies are inclined towards developing progressive web apps (PWAs) that combine the benefits of web and mobile apps, and are easier to develop than mobile apps. Web development companies may see increased demand for PWA development. Voice search optimization is addressing verbal queries in content, which can help businesses improve their reach, search engine ranking, customer experience, and website traffic. Blockchain technology is being used to securely store and share information across a computer network, which can help web developers create a more secure online environment. Artificial intelligence (AI) tools are letting web designers predict how users will behave on a website and customize their experience. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is projected to become a major hub for digital innovation in 2024, and beyond.

