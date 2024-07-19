Alexandria’s High Noon Judo Program hosts an International training camp
We are seeing the difference High Noon’s Judo program is making in our daughter. Events like this let her interact with some of the best judo players in the world.”FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High Noon Judo, a program within High Noon BJJ led by Dr. Christopher Round, hosted an international training camp this month. Athletes from across the country, the United Kingdom, and Germany were in attendance. World University Games Champion Megumi Ishikawa led the camp for the first three days. Sensei Ishikawa taught many of the skills that allowed her to become one of the top players in Japan during her competitive career.
“Megumi Ishikawa is one of the best instructors I’ve had the fortune to run into. Her immense technical knowledge and ability to teach while maintaining a fun and friendly atmosphere sets her apart from many instructors. It was a joy to have her, and we will absolutely bring her back for training camps in the future.” Said Dr. Round.
Afterward, Dr. Round led the remaining sessions to help prepare athletes for the US Open at the end of this month. Olympian Lauren Meece assisted him. Students of all experience levels and ages attended the camp. Top US Players were among the attendees, including Madeline Solis, Ryan “Lakea” Vargas, and Justin Mata. These include several Olympic hopefuls preparing to take the shot to represent the United States in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
“We are seeing the difference High Noon’s Judo program is making in our daughter. Events like this let her interact with some of the best judo players in the world. It boosts her confidence, and best of all, she gets to have a lot of fun,” said one of the parents.
The camp was organized by Martial Arts for Social Transformation, Equity, and Rights (MASTERs) and sponsored by Laborers' International Union of North America (LIUNA). MASTERs is a 501c3 public charity that trains instructors, develops educational materials, supports competitive athletes, and provides community support. It is focused on the martial arts of Judo and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. Judo and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu have repeatedly demonstrated a remarkable ability to assist people in personal growth. Stories abound about individuals who cite these activities as having changed their lives. LiUNA is an American and Canadian labor union that supports its members through negotiating collective bargaining agreements which helps them earn family-supporting pay, good benefits and the opportunity for advancement and better lives.
