Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredient Market Expected To Reach US$ 38.12 Billion By 2034
Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients Playing Key Role in Enhancing Gut Health and Immune Function of Children: Fact.MR ReportROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new study by Fact.MR places the global dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredient market at a value of US$ 20.21 billion in 2024 and projects it to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2034.
Global demand for dairy nutritional and nutraceutical components is rising as more people become aware of their many health advantages and range of uses. More consumers are looking for food items that provide functional advantages beyond basic nourishment as they grow more health-conscious. Dairy-derived components are well-suited to fulfill this requirement due to their abundant nutritional profiles and bioactive substances.
Due to the popularity of whey protein and casein among athletes and fitness enthusiasts, the sports nutrition industry has been a key driver for market growth. These ingredients are being used by the elderly population to maintain muscle mass and bone health at the same time. The baby formula business still extensively relies on dairy products to replicate the combination of nutrients found in breast milk.
Manufacturers of food and beverages are using these components more frequently in commonplace items such as functional beverages and yogurts with added nutrients. Dairy components are being utilized in the nutraceutical sector to improve gut health and immunological function. Demand for dairy nutritional and nutraceutical additives is anticipated to increase as more advantages are discovered via research.
Key Takeaways from Market Study:
The global dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredient market is projected to reach US$ 38.12 billion by 2034-end. The North American market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% through 2034. Based on ingredient types, dairy protein is estimated to account for a 40.1% market share in 2024.
Based on sales channels, the pharmacies and drug stores segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% through 2034. The market in Canada is projected to reach a size of US$ 1.52 billion by the end of 2034. The South Korea market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2034.
“Shift toward clean-label, pure, natural, and fresh ingredients boosting consumer trust and driving strong demand for dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients across various demographics,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Country-wise Analysis:
Global consumption of dairy products is significant, and they have the potential to be profitable in all of the major nations, including the US, China, South Korea, and Japan. Over the course of the projection period, North America and East Asia are anticipated to hold sizable market shares as public awareness of health advantages rises.
Dairy components are widely used in baked goods and confections, which increases the nutritional value and depth of flavor for customers. Being the world's largest producer of milk, the US is in a good position to provide confectionary makers with dairy ingredients.
Why is China Turning Into a Profitable Market for Manufacturers of Dairy Nutritional Ingredients?
Production dates, shelf life, and comprehensive label information are of utmost importance to Chinese dairy customers. The rise of large rivals and cooperation with international organizations are projected to contribute to China's supremacy in the dairy ingredients market.
The Dairy Association of China stated that the production of raw milk had increased 150 times by 2018. Between 1995 and 2010, milk and dairy consumption in urban areas doubled while consumption in rural areas approximately sixfold rose.
One important dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredient market trend driving product producers to include dairy components in their creations is the development of the confectionery business. It is anticipated that developments in the US market will increase demand for dairy ingredients even further.
Increasing Production of Ultra-Pure Protein Isolates with Enhanced Functionality and Bioavailability:
Protein isolates that are ultra-pure and have improved functionality and bioavailability are increasingly being produced using sophisticated filtration processes. By extending the stability and shelf-life of delicate components like probiotics, microencapsulation methods enable their use in a greater variety of goods.
To extract certain bioactive peptides from milk that have been shown to provide targeted health advantages like a strengthened immune system or cardiovascular health, researchers are creating innovative extraction techniques. Precision fermentation has made it possible to produce dairy-like proteins without using animals, which will appeal to ethical customers and may even grow the market.
Manufacturers of ingredients are concentrating on sustainability as well, creating upcycling techniques to turn dairy by-products into beneficial nutraceuticals. Furthermore, the use of artificial intelligence in component research is speeding up the discovery of novel chemicals produced from dairy that may have health advantages.
More Valuable Insights on Offer:
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredient market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.
The study divulges essential insights into the market based on ingredient type (whey protein, casein protein, prebiotics, vitamins & minerals, colostrum, nucleotides) and distribution channel (pharmacies and drug stores, health & beauty stores, hypermarkets/supermarkets, online sales, other sales channels), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).
FAQ’S:
What is the projected market size of the Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredient Market by 2034?
The global dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredient market size is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 20.21 billion in 2024 to US$ 38.12 billion by the end of 2034.
What is the expected growth rate of the market from 2024 to 2034?
Worldwide sales of dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients are forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2034.
Which segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share by 2034?
The Vitamins and Minerals segment is expected to hold a significant market share, with an anticipated 29.9% of the market by 2034.
What are the key factors driving the market growth?
The market growth is driven by the demand for functional ingredients and the global shift toward healthier diets, along with increasing consumer preference for natural and organic products.
Who are the key companies profiled in the market study?
Some of the key companies profiled include Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Proliant Inc., Arla Foods amba, E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Co., Cargill Inc., APS Biogroup, Groupe Lactalis S.A., Nestlé SA, and Danone SA
