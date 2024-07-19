Baldwins Travel Triumphs at Travel Weekly Agent Achievement Awards 2024
Baldwins Travel wins Travel Agent of the Year for London and South East England 2024 and High Street Agency of the Year 2024 - Small Agency.
We are thrilled to have won these awards not only for our region but also at a national level. These awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of all our team.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baldwins Travel is delighted to announce that it has been honoured with two prestigious awards at this year's Travel Weekly Agent Achievement Awards. Baldwins Travel has been named Travel Agent of the Year for London and South East England 2024 and High Street Agency of the Year 2024 - Small Agency.
— Nick Marks, Managing Director
The glittering ceremony, held at the Westminster Park Plaza Hotel in London, saw Managing Director Nick Marks and nine team members representing Baldwins Travel. The team was ecstatic to receive both the Regional and National Awards, celebrating their hard work and dedication.
Nick Marks expressed his joy, saying, “We are thrilled to have won these awards not only for our region but also at a national level. We are passionate about travel, expanding our high street presence in the last 10 months with new branches open in Haywards Heath, Westerham, and Grantham! The awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of ALL our team. Winning these coveted awards is truly amazing, and these awards are wholly theirs.”
The Travel Weekly Agent Achievement Awards are the largest celebration of the travel trade in the UK & Ireland and the highest accolade for travel agencies and agents. Designed to honour those who represent the best of the travel industry, the awards recognise excellence across a range of categories and specialisms.
The glamorous awards ceremony was attended by over 700 guests and hosted by radio and television favourite Jordan North, alongside Travel Weekly editor-in-chief Lucy Huxley. The event, held in association with headline sponsor Celestyal, saw winners selected through votes from travel industry suppliers, including tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and tourist boards, with some categories decided by panels of expert judges.
Travel Weekly is the market-leading multimedia company and magazine for the UK travel industry, with a significant presence in print, online, and through a portfolio of events.
Nick Marks
Baldwins Travel
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube