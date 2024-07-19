FemFounder Honored with 2024 'Global 100 – The Strategists' Trailblazer of Empowerment - 2024 Media Moguls Award

Kristin Marquet, Femfounder Kristin Marquet, FemFounder Award Kristin Marquet, FemFounder & Marquet Creative Kristin Marquet, Femfounder Global 100

FemFounder's Contributes to Empowering Female Entrepreneurs Worldwide

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FemFounder, a pioneering platform dedicated to empowering and supporting female entrepreneurs, is proud to announce its recognition as the Global 100 – The Strategists, Trailblazer of Empowerment in the 2024 Global 100 Awards. This prestigious accolade highlights FemFounder's exceptional contributions to supporting and advancing women in business, cementing its status as a transformative force in the entrepreneurial landscape.

Welcome to Global 100

The Global 100 Awards spotlight a select group of the world's top 100 firms and individuals, celebrating their exceptional achievements in their respective fields. Garnering votes from readers across 163 countries, the Global 100 offers a thorough insight into the leaders excelling in diverse areas of specialization.

The Purpose of Global 100

The Global 100 aims to inspire a readership of over 376,000 CEOs, CFOs, and legal, accounting, and media professionals worldwide. By recognizing the accomplishments of prominent business leaders and professionals, the awards highlight those operating to the highest standards worldwide, serving as a beacon of excellence and inspiration.

The Process

The Global 100 annual awards program aims to acknowledge the expertise and achievements of firms and individuals delivering exceptional work worldwide. Winners are carefully selected based on a rigorous evaluation process considering complexity, strategy, and innovation.

Selection Criteria

Complexity: Recognizing firms that conduct complex work delivered to the highest standard, consistently meeting and exceeding client expectations.

Strategy: Honoring organizations whose work displays strategic significance in their market vertical, both locally and globally.

Innovation: Celebrating groundbreaking or innovative processes used during the completion of conducted work.

Shortlist and Winners

Nominees are shortlisted through in-house scrutiny and assessment using various methods, including market research, client nominations, referrals, press coverage, and industry awards. The final five nominees are reviewed against the selection criteria in each award category. The firm or individual whose performance and values match the selection criteria within a given assessment period is chosen as the winner.

Trailblazer of Empowerment - FemFounder

FemFounder was selected as the winner in the Trailblazer of Empowerment category for its efforts in supporting female entrepreneurs. Founded by Kristin Marquet, FemFounder has become a leading platform offering resources, inspiration, and support for women in business. The platform's mission is to level the playing field for female entrepreneurs by providing them with the knowledge, tools, and networks they need to thrive.

FemFounder's impact is far-reaching. Through its comprehensive media platform, FemFounder shares success stories, expert interviews, and practical advice tailored to women in business. This content not only informs and educates but also motivates women to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams with confidence.

One of FemFounder's flagship initiatives is The Brand Bootcamp: Clarity & Cohesion Workshop. This intensive program is designed to help entrepreneurs develop robust and cohesive brand strategies that resonate with their target audience. Participants receive hands-on guidance from brand positioning to visual identity, ensuring they leave the workshop with a clear roadmap for success.

Additionally, FemFounder is committed to building a supportive community. By hosting webinars and collaborative projects, the platform helps female entrepreneurs make valuable connections and gain access to critical resources. This community-driven approach has empowered countless women to overcome challenges and achieve their business goals.

"We are incredibly honored to receive the Trailblazer of Empowerment Award," said Kristin Marquet, Founder of FemFounder. "This recognition shows our commitment to empowering women in business and highlights the impact of our efforts to support and inspire female entrepreneurs worldwide. We believe that by providing the right tools and support, we can help women build successful businesses and create lasting change."

About FemFounder

FemFounder is a platform dedicated to empowering and supporting female founders by offering the resources, inspiration, and support they need to succeed. Founded by PR and branding expert Kristin Marquet, FemFounder offers comprehensive content, including success stories, expert interviews, and practical advice tailored to women in business. The platform also hosts The Brand Bootcamp: Clarity & Cohesion Workshop, designed to help entrepreneurs develop robust and cohesive brand strategies.

FemFounder's holistic approach to empowerment extends beyond business advice. It addresses female entrepreneurs' unique challenges, such as balancing work and family life, accessing funding, and overcoming societal biases. By tackling these issues head-on, FemFounder is helping individual women succeed and contributing to a more inclusive and equitable business environment.

For more information about FemFounder and its initiatives, please visit FemFounder.co.