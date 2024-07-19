Lipstick Market Size is Estimated to Reach $15.6 Billion by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 5.1% From 2024 to 2033

Lipstick Market 2033

The global lipstick market size was valued at $9.5 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $15.6 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2033

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Lipstick Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Product Type, by Form, by Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033." The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Lipstick is a beauty product designed to enhance the appearance of lips by changing their natural color. The main ingredients used in the production of lipstick include wax, alcohol, pigments, oil, and emollients, which provide texture and protection to the lips. Lipsticks come in various shades and colors, such as red, pink, nude, peach, brown, maroon, and more, making them suitable for different skin tones and lip shapes. This variety allows consumers to experiment with new colors. Additionally, there are different types of lipsticks available, including matte, glossy, and stain lipsticks, each serving specific purposes like moisturizing and long-lasting wear. The growth of the lipstick market is driven by these diverse options. Furthermore, the expansion of distribution channels, such as online stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and others, has made lipsticks more accessible to consumers, thereby contributing to the market's growth.

The matte lipstick segment is anticipated to garner highest the lipstick market share during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that consumers, mostly working women nowadays look for lipsticks, which can sustain and last longer throughout their busy days and prevent reapplying lipstick; thus, saving their time. Matte lipsticks tend to stay throughout the day over traditional lipsticks. This factor is expected to boost the lipstick market trends.

The increasing demand for natural, herbal, and organic lipsticks is expected to drive the growth of the lipstick market in the coming years. This trend is attributed to the rising consumer awareness about the harmful effects of certain ingredients in traditional lipsticks, which can cause irritation, itching, and drying of the lips. As a result, more consumers are opting for natural, herbal, and organic alternatives. In response, lipstick manufacturers are launching products that cater to this growing demand. For example, Lotus Herbals produces lipsticks made from natural ingredients, free from synthetic and chemical-based components. This shift toward natural formulations is propelling the growth of the lipstick market.

The lipstick market is segmented into product type, form, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the market is divided into matte, glossy, lip powder, and others. Based on form, the market is segregated into stick, liquid, and palette. As per distribution channel, the market is classified into hypermarkets and supermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Key Market Players:

> Dior

> Procter & Gamble

> Amorepacific Corporation

> Chanel

> Hermès

> Estée Lauder Companies

> L'Oréal Group

> Kakao Corporation

> Revlon Inc.

> Shiseido Company

> Mary Kay Inc.

> Unilever

> Coty Inc.

> Avon Products Inc.

> Beiersdorf AG

