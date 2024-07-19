$4.6+ Billion Cardiac Mapping Market Research, 2031: A Comprehensive Analysis

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cardiac mapping market, valued at $2.6 billion in 2021, is projected to reach $4.6 billion by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. Cardiac mapping involves measuring the heart's electrical activity, aiding in the diagnosis and prediction of cardiovascular diseases. This technology is crucial for electrophysiologists in identifying arrhythmias or irregular heart rhythms.

Market Drivers

1. Rising Cardiovascular Disorders: The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, particularly atrial fibrillation, is a significant driver. By 2030, 12.1 million people in the U.S. are expected to have atrial fibrillation.

2. Aging Population: The growing geriatric population, which is more susceptible to heart diseases, contributes to market growth.

3. Technological Advancements: Continuous innovations leading to faster, more precise, and efficient cardiac mapping technologies are boosting market expansion.

4. Government Initiatives: Efforts like the WHO’s list of priority medical devices for cardiovascular diseases are expected to increase demand for cardiac mapping devices.

Market Constraints

1. High Costs: The high cost of cardiac mapping technologies may limit market growth.

2. Shortage of Skilled Professionals: A lack of experienced electrophysiologists can hinder market expansion.

Segment Analysis

By Product:

• Contact Cardiac Mapping Systems: Includes electroanatomical mapping, basket catheter mapping, and traditional endocardial catheter mapping. This segment dominated the market in 2021.

• Non-Contact Cardiac Mapping Systems: Expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies.

By Indication:

• Atrial Fibrillation: Held the largest market share in 2021 due to the high prevalence of this condition.

• Atrial Flutter: Expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By End User:

• Hospitals: Dominated the market in 2021 and are expected to continue growing due to the adoption of advanced diagnostic tools by interventional cardiologists.

• Clinics and Others: Also contribute significantly to the market growth.

By Region:

• North America: Held a major market share in 2021 due to the presence of key players, robust healthcare infrastructure, and government initiatives.

• Asia-Pacific: Expected to witness the highest growth rate due to increasing investments by public and private sectors.

Key Players

Major companies in the cardiac mapping market include Abbott Laboratories, Acutus Medical Inc., APN Healthcare, BioSig Technologies, Boston Bioscientific Corporation, EPMap Systems, Johnson And Johnson (Biosense Webster), Kardium Inc., Koninklijke Philips, Lepu Medical Technology, Medtronic Plc., and MicroPort Scientific Corporation.

