Altenew finds new ways for paper crafters to highlight nature in their DIY projects

Altenew just released its first non-floral Craft Your Life Project Kit and paper crafters are loving the unique design.
Altenew released a brand-new collection of stamps, dies, stencils, embossing folders, paint-by-number sheets, and more for July.
Your creativity will flourish as you bring these fun and trendy products to life on paper. We can't wait to see what you create!”NEW YORK, USA, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altenew, a leading name in paper crafting supplies, stays true to its reputation for high-quality, innovative products this summer with a stunning July release. Card makers, scrapbookers, and bullet journalers can always count on Altenew for products that inspire creativity.
This month’s release launched to the public on July 9 with an array of virtual celebrations, including a blog hop, video hop, and lots of giveaways. This release inspires paper crafters to connect with nature through a variety of designs featuring stunning florals, delicate leaves, and earthy tones. Just as we find tranquility in nature, this release reflects that tranquility through the peace and calm of paper crafting.
The heart of this release lies in its array of floral, leaf, and butterfly motifs. Picture precious poppies, white cap peonies, sweet tangerines, and orange blossoms—each set designed to help crafters create stunning, vibrant cards. As card makers explore these crafting treasures, they will discover the magic of summer, inspired by the calming textures and earthy tones found in the natural world.
This release features a unique product that card makers and avid crafters who enjoy journaling are sure to love. A standout feature of this release is the Mini Delight: Live in the Moment Stamp & Die Set which features a layering clock design. Shared an Altenew representative, “It encourages you to embrace the present, to savor each creative moment. Imagine incorporating this unique clock into your projects—it’s a delightful reminder to slow down, breathe, and let your imagination flourish.” The unique clock design is paired with a delightful floral image, encapsulating Altenew’s trademark love for florals.
Altenew’s July 2024 collection includes stamps, dies, press plates, and fresh dye inks. These versatile tools allow crafters to bring the outdoors in, infusing their projects with the tranquility of nature. New Paint-by-Number sheets are a highlight of the release, allowing crafters who aren’t confident with painting to embrace their painting skills. The 300 GSM watercolor paper is 8" x 10" in size, therefore making it extremely fun and easy for beginner watercolor artists to paint. The colors on these sheets perfectly coordinate with the colors in Altenew’s existing numbered Acrylic Marker 24 Color Set - Vol. 1, a perfect example of the way Altenew products tie together so well.
Altenew’s Co-Founder, Jen Rzasa shared about this release, “Your creativity will flourish as you bring these fun and trendy products to life on paper. We can't wait to see what you create!”
As always, Altenew provides innovative and inspiring products to boost the creativity of card makers and other paper crafters worldwide. The crafting industry looks forward to seeing more innovation from Altenew in upcoming months.
Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.
