Global Drone Motor Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 13.71 Billion by 2034, Fact.MR
Surging Popularity of Recreational Drone Activities Spurring Demand for Efficient Drone Motors: Fact.MR ReportROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence firm, in its updated industry report, estimates the global drone motor market at a value of US$ 2.37 billion in 2024. Worldwide sales of drone motors are analyzed to increase at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2024 to 2034.
Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are increasingly utilized across diverse sectors, driving a surge in demand for drone motors in recent years. Technological advancements, regulatory shifts, and growing recognition of their efficiency and versatility are key factors propelling this demand.
High-performance drone motors are rapidly being integrated into commercial and industrial operations for applications like delivery services, precision agriculture, aerial photography, surveying, and infrastructure inspection. Drones' ability to access remote areas and collect extensive data has revolutionized various industries, underscoring the critical need for reliable and efficient drone motors.
Rapid increase in leisure and hobby drone use has further bolstered drone motor sales. Enthusiasts are drawn to the accessibility and affordability of drones, eager to explore new perspectives. Manufacturers are heavily investing in research and development to enhance performance, efficiency, and durability, meeting the escalating demand for drone motors. Innovations in technology, design, and materials are projected to propel the drone motor industry to new heights in the foreseeable future, enabling diverse and innovative applications.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The global drone motor market is forecasted to reach a size of US$ 13.71 billion by the end of 2034. The East Asia market is calculated to expand at a CAGR of 19.3% from 2024 to 2034. North America is analyzed to hold a market share of 31.3% by the end of 2034.
By the end of 2034, the Mexico market is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 261.9 million. Japan is evaluated to hold 26.7% in the East Asia market share by the end of 2034. Based on motor type, sales of AC motors are estimated to reach US$ 746 million in 2024.
“Integration of high-performance drone motors in sectors such as delivery services, precision agriculture, aerial photography, surveying, and infrastructure inspection is driving market expansion,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Drone Motors Improving with Sensor Technology and Advanced Control Systems
Creation of brushless direct current (BLDC) motors represents a leap in efficiency, lifespan, and heat dissipation compared to traditional brushed motors. These motors incorporate advanced materials such as rare-earth magnets and high-strength composites to enhance performance and power-to-weight ratios.
Another emerging trend is the integration of sensor technology and advanced control systems into drone motors. These innovations enable real-time monitoring of motor performance, enhancing flight stability, optimizing thrust output, and improving energy efficiency. Additionally, they facilitate advanced drone functionalities like autonomous flying modes and obstacle avoidance, expanding their operational capabilities.
Key Companies Profiled
ALIGN Corp. Ltd.; Constar Micromotor Co., Ltd.; EMAX MODEL Store; Faulhaber Micromo, LLC; Hacker Motor USA; Hobbymate Hobby; KDE Direct; KO Technologies; MAD Components; NeuMotors; Nidec Corporation; RLRC motors; SunnySky USA; TitanFlying Technology Co., Ltd.; T-motor; X-TeamRC.
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the drone motor market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.
The study divulges essential insights into the market based on motor type (DC, AC), power capacity (<50W, 50W to 100W, 100W to 200W, >200W), velocity constant (below 1,000, 1,000 to 2,000, 2,000 to 3,000, above 3,000), sales channel (OEMs, aftermarket, others), drone type (fixed wing, rotary wing, hybrid), and drone category (consumer/civil, commercial, military), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).
Competitive Analysis
Key players in the drone motor market are actively engaged in several strategic initiatives to maintain their competitive edge and meet evolving industry demands. Companies are investing in R&D to create advanced drone motor technologies that offer higher efficiency, improved performance, and enhanced reliability.
On May 28, 2024, Angel Aerial Systems unveiled its innovative trio airframe at Xponential.
Rotor Lab, a manufacturer of electric motors, declared in February 2024 that it would assist businesses chosen for the inaugural innovation challenge of the Advanced Strategic Capabilities Accelerator (ASCA).
On November 6, 2023, China announced the development of a drone jet engine at a relatively lower cost. This is expected to open the door to the manufacturing of advanced, economical drones and create a precedent that could change the way drone warfare is conducted throughout the world.
