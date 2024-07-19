$765.00+ million Forecasting Growth: The Future of the Body Fat Measurement Industry
PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Body Fat Measurement Market Research, 2031
Market Overview
• Valuation and Growth: The global body fat measurement market was valued at $395.13 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $765.00 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031.
• Purpose: Body fat measurement is essential for assessing an individual's health status. High body fat levels can lead to obesity, which is associated with various diseases.
• Factors Leading to Obesity: Unhealthy lifestyles, poor eating habits, lack of physical activity, and stress contribute to obesity.
Measurement Techniques
• Devices Used: Common devices include calipers and body scales.
• Advanced Techniques:
• Bio-impedance analysis
• Hydrostatic weighing
• Air displacement plethysmography
• Dual emission X-ray absorptiometry
Market Drivers
1. Increase in Obesity Rates: Rising obesity rates globally drive the demand for body fat measurement devices.
2. Awareness of Healthy Lifestyles: Growing awareness about maintaining a healthy lifestyle boosts market growth.
3. Modernization in Developing Economies: Lifestyle changes in developing countries contribute to rising obesity rates, increasing market demand.
4. Growth of Fitness Clubs: The proliferation of gyms and fitness clubs fuels the need for body fat measurement tools.
5. Government Initiatives: Programs promoting healthy lifestyles support market expansion.
Market Challenges
• High Costs: The expensive nature of body fat measurement devices limits market growth.
• Regulatory Framework: Stringent regulations hinder market progress.
Market Opportunities
• Increased Awareness: Growing awareness of the importance of a healthy, fit body presents opportunities for market expansion.
Segmentation Analysis
• By Product:
• Calipers
• Body Scales
• Others (dominated market in 2021 with highest projected CAGR of 7.2%)
• By Technique:
• Bio-impedance analysis (dominated market in 2021 with highest projected CAGR of 7.4%)
• Air displacement plethysmography
• Dual emission X-ray absorptiometry
• Hydrostatic weighing
• By End User:
• Hospitals & Clinics
• Fitness Clubs & Wellness Centers (dominated market in 2021 with highest projected CAGR of 7.1%)
• Home Users
Regional Insights
• North America: Expected to hold the largest market share due to advanced technology and key industry players.
• Asia-Pacific: Predicted to register the fastest CAGR, driven by rapid healthcare development and increasing facilities. Significant growth expected in India and China.
• Other Regions: Europe and LAMEA also contribute to market growth.
Key Market Players
• Accufitness, LLC
• Beurer GmbH
• Bodystat Ltd.
• Charder Electronic Co., Ltd.
• Cosmed S.R.L
• Diagnostic Medical Systems
• Garmin Ltd.
• General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)
• Hologic Inc.
• Inbody Co. Ltd.
• Koninklijke Philips N.V
• Omron Corporation
• RJL Systems Inc.
• Selvas AI Inc. (Jawon Medical Co. Ltd.)
• Seca GmbH & CO.KG.
• Tanita Corporation
• Withings
