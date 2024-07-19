Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment commemorates International Nelson Mandela Day

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) commemorates International Nelson Mandela Day through a series of environmental community-orientated activities in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape and in Orange Farm, Gauteng. Under the theme “It’s still in our hands to combat poverty and inequity,” this year’s initiatives focus on sustainable community development, environmental education, and active citizenry.

In Gqeberha, the Mandela Day community outreach and engagement programme is in line with the four pillars of sustainable waste management:

Promoting environmental education and awareness to the communities;

Minimising adverse social and environmental impacts related to waste management;

Creating sustainable employment through local entrepreneur development in waste recycling partnerships; and

Creating awareness about waste management issues within the community and thereby empowers communities to take responsibility for the cleanliness of their surrounding environment.

Partnering with Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, Coega Development Corporation and the Waste Trade Company – the programme included a beach clean-up in Wesley Beach, community clean-ups and tree-planting in Kareiga and KwaZakhele. In Motherwell, garden tools, seedlings and waste bins were handed over to the Vulumzi Senior Secondary School to assist them establish a food garden which will benefit the learners and the community.

Meanwhile, in Gauteng, DFFE partnered with the City of Johannesburg and Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa in a community clean-up and awareness initiative – reminding residents of Orange Farm of the necessity of proper waste management. This includes not littering and no illegal dumping in the community. The Govan Mbeki Primary School was the beneficiary for a food garden, receiving garden tools, seedlings and waste bins.

As ambassadors of environmental awareness, DFFE is mandated to give effect to the Constitutional right of citizens to an environment that is not harmful to their health or wellbeing; to have the environment protected for the benefit of present and future generations; and to create a prosperous and equitable society living in harmony with our natural resources and the environment. These activities not only honour Mandela’s legacy but also empower communities to take ownership of their environment and contribute to sustainable development.

The DFFE encourages all South Africans to participate and make a meaningful impact in their communities. Together, let’s keep Madiba’s legacy alive by taking action to protect our environment.

