iMyFone Fixppo Launches Version 9.2.1: One-Click Backup, Upgrade, and Downgrade iOS 18 Seamlessly

Revolutionary Version 9.2.1 Delivers Seamless Data Backup and Restore, Ensuring a Smooth Transition Between iOS 18 and iOS 17

UNITED SATES, July 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iMyFone Technology, a rapidly growing global leader in consumer software solutions, has released a major update to its renowned iOS system repair tool, iMyFone Fixppo. The new version 9.2.1 is now available, introducing groundbreaking features that make upgrading to iOS 18 (the latest iOS 18 public beta) easier and safer than ever before.

The standout features of iMyFone Fixppo V9.2.1 include a one-click backup function that securely saves all iOS device data before users upgrade to iOS 18 public beta. If users are not satisfied with iOS 18 public beta, the tool offers a straightforward downgrade option to revert to iOS 17 with just a few clicks. Additionally, users can restore all their data directly to their iOS device in one click, ensuring a seamless and lossless transition.

“We are excited to introduce version V9.2.1 of iMyFone Fixppo, which simplifies the process of upgrading and downgrading iOS versions,” said Jack, Product Manager at iMyFone. “With our new one-click backup and restore features, users can confidently update to iOS 18, knowing they can easily revert to iOS 17 and restore their data without any loss. Our goal is to provide users with seamless, reliable solutions for managing their iOS devices.”

How to Use iMyFone Fixppo to Upgrade or Downgrade iOS 18:

Step 1. One-Click Backup:

Install and Launch iMyFone Fixppo on your PC, choose “Back up and restore data”> “Data Backup” to effortlessly backup all your data.

Step 2. Upgrade/Downgrade iOS 18 public beta:

After backup, go back to the main menu, and select "IOS Upgrade/downgrade".

Choose “Upgrade iOS” or “Downgrade iOS” , and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the upgrade/downgrade process.

Step 3. One-Click Restore:

After upgrading or downgrading, select the “Back up and restore data”again, click "Data Restore" to recover all your data to your current iOS device seamlessly.

iMyFone Fixppo continues to be a leading solution for addressing various iOS system issues. The tool is designed to quickly and safely resolve all kinds of iOS 18 bugs and issues, allowing users to fix their devices at home without any technical expertise.

About iMyFone

Founded in May 2015, iMyFone Technology specializes in developing innovative consumer software for mobile devices and computers. The company's product lineup includes data recovery tools, smartphone unlocking solutions, system repair software, entertainment applications, and productivity tools. iMyFone is dedicated to providing top-notch software and consulting services in SaaS and information technology.

