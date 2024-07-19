Global Clear Aligners Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Clear Aligners Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The clear aligners market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.83 billion in 2023 to $5.2 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to a high prevalence of malocclusions, growing demand for dental services in emerging markets, and favorable government initiatives.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The clear aligners market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $15.39 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing dental tourism and technological advancement.

Growth Driver Of The Clear Aligners Market

The rising prevalence of dental malocclusion across the world is the major factor responsible for the growth of the clear aligners market. Malocclusion is a medical disorder where the teeth are misaligned and/or incorrect relation between the teeth of the upper and lower dental arches. The incidence of malocclusion is high with variations between various geographic regions and age groups. It is one of the most common dental problems along with dental caries, gingival disease, and dental fluorosis.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the clear aligners market include Align Technology Inc., Henry Schein Inc., Dentsply Sirona, Straumann Group, The 3M Company, Envista Holdings Corporation, 3Shape A/S.

Major companies operating in the clear aligners market are developing innovative products, such as the OraFit Custom Clear Dental Aligner System, to meet the growing demand for clear aligner treatment and offer a more comfortable and durable aligner system. The OraFit Custom Clear Dental Aligner System is a clear aligner treatment for straightening teeth. It is made of a proprietary material that is designed to be more comfortable, durable, and esthetic than other clear aligners.

Segments:

1) By Product: Soft, Medium, Hard

2) By Age Group: Children or Teenagers, Adults

2) By Material Type: Polyurethane Plastic, Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG), Poly-Vinyl Chloride (PVC), Other Material Types

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Dental And Orthodontic Clinics

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the clear aligners market in 2023. Western Europe was the second largest region in the global clear aligners market share. The regions covered in the clear aligners market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Clear Aligners Market Definition

Clear aligners are orthodontic devices that are used to align and straighten the teeth by using force to regulate their movement. The aligners are crafted to fit each person's mouth out of a sturdy plastic material. If a series of aligners is required, the teeth are moved incrementally with each aligner until the necessary movement is attained.

Clear Aligners Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Clear Aligners Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on clear aligners market size, clear aligners market drivers and trends, clear aligners market major players, clear aligners competitors' revenues, clear aligners market positioning, and clear aligners market growth across geographies. The clear aligners market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

