Global Cartilage Degeneration Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cartilage degeneration market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $11.88 billion in 2023 to $12.63 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to aging population, joint injuries, obesity epidemic, sports injuries, limited self-repair capacity.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The cartilage degeneration market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $15.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to regenerative medicine advancements, biologic injections, tissue engineering solutions, precision medicine, robotics-assisted surgery.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13103&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Cartilage Degeneration Market

The increasing prevalence of obesity is expected to propel the growth of the cartilage degeneration market going forward. Obesity is a medical condition characterized by an excessive accumulation of body fat to the extent that it may harm a person's health. Obesity can initiate and accelerate cartilage degeneration by increasing cartilage compressive forces and inflammatory cytokines. Obesity induces several pathological changes to the whole knee joint structure, including abnormal loading on the joint, joint malalignment, and muscle weakness.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cartilage-degeneration-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the cartilage degeneration market include Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., MEDIPOST Co. Ltd., Medtronic PLC, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Smith and Nephew PLC.

Major companies operating in the cartilage degeneration market are developing innovative products, such as Agili-C, to support bone remodeling and cartilage regeneration. Agili-C is a cell-free, off-the-shelf implant used to repair cartilage and osteochondral defects in traumatic and osteoarthritic joints.

Segments:

1) By Procedure: Joint Replacements, Chondroplasty, Osteochondral Transplants, Microfracture, Meniscus Transplants, Cell-Based Cartilage Resurfacing, Autologous Chondrocyte Implantation, Other Procedures

2) By Application: Knee, Hip, Other Applications

3) By End User: Hospitals And Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Academic And Research Institutes

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the cartilage degeneration market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the cartilage degeneration market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Cartilage Degeneration Market Definition

Cartilage degeneration refers to the gradual deterioration or breakdown of cartilage tissue, a smooth, flexible connective tissue covering the ends of bones in joints. Cartilage is a cushion that allows for smooth joint movement by reducing bone friction. Cartilage degeneration leads to pain, stiffness, and decreased joint function.

