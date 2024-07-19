Phytonutrients Global Market 2024 To Reach $6.64 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 9.0%

Phytonutrients Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The phytonutrients market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.31 billion in 2023 to $4.7 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased consumer awareness of health benefits, growing interest in plant-based diets, nutraceutical and functional food trends, scientific research supporting health claims, consumer demand for natural antioxidants.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The phytonutrients market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emphasis on prevention-oriented healthcare, diverse applications in functional foods and beverages, expansion of nutraceutical industry, rising interest in plant-based supplements, increasing integration in personalized nutrition.

Growth Driver Of The Phytonutrients Market

The increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to propel the growth of the phytonutrient market. Cardiovascular disease affects the heart or blood vessels. Phytonutrients reduce low-density lipoprotein oxidation, thereby increasing the lipid profile and regulating the apoptotic process in the endothelium.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the phytonutrients market include Raiso PLC, FMC Corporation, Royal DSM N.V, Chr Hansen A/S, BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc., Kemin Industries Inc..

Product innovation is a key trend in the phytonutrients market. Major companies operating in the phytonutrients sector are focused on developing new products to meet customer demand.

Segments:

1) By Type: Carotenoids, Flavonoids, Isothiocyanates, Monoterpenes, Organosulfur, Phenolic, Saponins

2) By Source: Fruits And Vegetables, Cereals, Pulses And Oilseeds, Herbs And Trees, Other Sources

3) By Application: Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Supplements, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Market

Europe was the largest region in the phytonutrients market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the phytonutrients market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Phytonutrients Market Definition

Phytonutrients are natural substances found in plant foods such as vegetables, fruit, whole grain products, and legumes. These plant chemicals have favorable effects when combined with other vital nutrients to maintain excellent health. Many phytonutrients have antioxidant capabilities that aid in the prevention of cell damage throughout the body.

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

