Global Automotive Film Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

Automotive Film Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive film market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.6 billion in 2023 to $5.96 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to an increase in demand for passenger vehicles, rising atmospheric temperature, strong economic growth in emerging markets, growth in automobile production, and rising demand for commercial vehicles.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The automotive film market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.69 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to an increase in demand for passenger vehicles, rising atmospheric temperature, strong economic growth in emerging markets, growth in automobile production, and rising demand for commercial vehicles.

Growth Driver Of The Automotive Film Market

The increase in demand for passenger vehicles in developing economies is expected to propel the growth of the automotive film market going forward. A vehicle is defined as a passenger vehicle if it is either designed, built, or modified to transport people. In passenger vehicles, automotive films are used to protect the passengers and driver from direct rays of sun, and heat, and to reduce the internal temperature of the car.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the automotive film market include 3M Company, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Avery Dennison Corporation, Toray Industries, Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Lintec Corporation, Arlon Graphics LLC, Ergis S.A., Hexis S.A., Madico Inc., Garware Polyester Ltd., Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd., Solar Gard.

Major companies operating in the automotive film sector are focusing on developing radar-transparent bright films for automobiles to strengthen their product portfolio.

Segments:

1) By Film Type: Automotive Films Window Film, Paint Protection Films (PPF), Wrap Film

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger, Commercial

3) By Material Type: Dyed, Metalized, Ceramic

4) By Application: Interior, Exterior

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the automotive film market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of automotive film.

Automotive Film Market Definition

Automotive films are a thin coating of laminated film placed on the inside or outside of a car window, providing discretion, relaxation, and increased security. These films improve the way cars are presented and give them a very glossy, transparent appearance. Automotive films are used to protect cars from environmental factors such as excess moisture, road salt, sap, and other debris.

