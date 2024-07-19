Global Community And Individual Services Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Community And Individual Services Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Community And Individual Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The community and individual services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1,415.44 billion in 2023 to $1,501.73 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to an increased aging population, strong economic growth in emerging markets, technology development and mobile apps, and government funding for community care.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The community and individual services market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1,885.89 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to preferring community stay, rapid growth in the aging population, changes in lifestyles, increasing healthcare access, and increasing household incomes.

Growth Driver Of The Community And Individual Services Market

The increasing awareness of social issues is expected to propel the growth of the community and individual services market going forward. Social issues refer to problems or challenges that affect individuals, communities, and society as a whole. Social issues include poverty, homelessness, mental health, substance abuse, and violence, among others. Community service is one of the best ways to help benefit the public or give back to the community. It helps to connect individuals to their community and raises social awareness by improving it and making it a better place for all of us to live in.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the community and individual services market include World Food Program, UNICEF, Sanctuary Housing, Food For Poor, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, W.K. Kellogg Foundation Trust.

Major companies operating in the individual and community services market are increasing their focus on introducing new initiatives to gain a competitive edge in the market. Community and individual service initiatives are programs and activities that aim to improve the community by providing volunteer opportunities for individuals and groups.

Segments:

1) By Type: Community Food, Housing, and Relief Services, Individual And Family Services

2) By Mode: Offline, Online

3) By Application: Food Stamp Program, Disaster Relief Services, Adoption Services, Self-Help

Geographical Insights: Western Europe Leading The Market

Western Europe was the largest region in the community and individual services market in 2023. Asia-Pacific was the second-largest region in the community and individual services market. The regions covered in the community and individual services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Community And Individual Services Market Definition

Community service refers to voluntary work performed without pay to support and aid people in the community. Individual services such as counseling and advice, emergency assistance, medical care, and providing necessities or services to individuals are designed to minimize the effects of poverty, primarily for impoverished people.

Community And Individual Services Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Community And Individual Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on community and individual services market size, community and individual services market drivers and trends, community and individual services market major players, community and individual services competitors' revenues, community and individual services market positioning, and community and individual services market growth across geographies. The community and individual services market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

