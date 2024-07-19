Orthodontic Supplies Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Orthodontic Supplies Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Orthodontic Supplies Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The orthodontic supplies market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.78 billion in 2023 to $6.31 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased demand for aesthetic dentistry, growing awareness of dental health, advancements in material science, expanding dental tourism, orthodontic innovations, and product diversity.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The orthodontic supplies market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $8.89 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise in orthodontic treatment for adults, technological integration in treatment planning, focus on minimally invasive orthodontics, global increase in orthodontic awareness, orthodontics as a key component of preventive dentistry.

Growth Driver Of The Orthodontic Supplies Market

The increasing prevalence of oral diseases is expected to propel the orthodontic supplies market. Oral disease refers to various diseases and conditions, including dental caries, periodontal (gum) disease, tooth loss, oral cancer, oro-dental trauma, noma, and congenital disabilities such as cleft lip and palate. Various factors, including sugar consumption, cigarette use, alcohol use, and poor oral hygiene, constitute the root cause of oral diseases. Increasing oral disease prevalence requires dental devices that cause demand for orthodontic supplies.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the orthodontic supplies market include 3M Company, Dentsply Sirona Inc., G & H Wire Company Inc., American Orthodontics Corporation, Align Technology Inc., DB Orthodontics Inc., Morelli Orthodontics, Great Lakes Dental Technologies, Envista Holdings Corporation, TP Orthodontics Inc.

Major companies in the orthodontic supplies market are focused on developing innovative devices, such as direct bond orthodontic appliances, for efficient Class II correction and to maximize their profits in the market. A direct bond orthodontic appliance is a dental device affixed directly to teeth surfaces, commonly used for corrective procedures in orthodontic treatments.

Segments:

1) By Product: Fixed Braces, Removable Braces, Orthodontic Adhesives, Other Products

2) By Patient: Children And Teenagers, Adults

3) By Material: Metal And Traditional Brackets, Ceramic And Aesthetic Brackets, Archwires, Anchorage Appliances, Ligatures

4) By End User: Hospitals And Dental Clinics, E-Commerce Platforms, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the orthodontic supplies market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the orthodontic supplies market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Orthodontic Supplies Market Definition

Orthodontic supplies refer to dental devices, including brackets and braces, fabricated using metal to treat dental disease. The orthodontic supplies apply pressure to the teeth to reposition them for alignment (or straightening) and bite correction, prevention of misaligned teeth in the jaws; their correction, and the right placement of the jaws in the face.

Orthodontic Supplies Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Orthodontic Supplies Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on orthodontic supplies market size, orthodontic supplies market drivers and trends, orthodontic supplies market major players, orthodontic supplies competitors' revenues, orthodontic supplies market positioning, and orthodontic supplies market growth across geographies. The orthodontic supplies market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

