Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

It will grow from $7.74 billion in 2023 to $9.45 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The electric vehicle charging stations market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.74 billion in 2023 to $9.45 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing investments by governments, reducing cost of EV batteries and growing demand for electrical vehicles.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The electric vehicle charging stations market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $23.18 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise in fuel rates, rising popularity of charging vehicles overnight at home for lower costs, rapid growth in ecommerce and restrictions on sales of petrol and diesel vehicles will drive the growth.

Growth Driver Of The Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market

The increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is expected to propel the growth of the electric vehicle (EV) charging stations market going forward. An electric vehicle (EV) is powered by one or more electric motors, using electricity stored in batteries or other energy storage devices as its primary energy source. Electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, also known as EV chargers or charging infrastructure, are specialized facilities or devices designed to charge electric vehicles to recharge the batteries of electric cars, plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs), and other electrically powered vehicles.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the electric vehicle charging stations market include Henry Schein Inc., Envista Holdings Corporation, Straumann Group, DENTSPLY Sirona, Dentium Co Ltd: Teld New Energy Co Ltd., IONITY, ChargePoint, Inc., EV Connect Inc., Blink Charging Co., Wanbang Xingxing Charging Technology Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Aoneng Power Supply Equipment Co., Ltd., Magenta Power Private Limited, Midgard Electric, Delta Electronics, Inc., XPeng Inc.

Major companies operating in electric vehicle (EV) charging stations are focusing on innovating new technologies, such as Charge Cloud, to provide reliable services to customers. Charge Cloud is used by electric vehicle (EV) charging station operators and provides an end-to-end solution for managing and operating EV charging networks.

Segments:

1) By Installation Type: Home Charging System, Commercial Charging System

2) By Connector Type: CHAdeMO, CCS, GB/T, Tesla Supercharger, Other Connector Types

3) By Mode Of Charging: Plug In Charging System, Wireless Charging System

4) By Charging Station: AC Charging Station, DC Charging Station

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the electric vehicle charging station market in 2023. North America was the second-largest region in the electric vehicle charging station market report. The regions covered in the electric vehicle charging stations market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Definition

An electric vehicle charging station refers to equipment that connects an electric vehicle to an electricity source to recharge the vehicle and keep the vehicle in motion. These are environmentally friendly as they do not emit pollutants.

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on electric vehicle charging stations market size, electric vehicle charging stations market drivers and trends, electric vehicle charging stations market major players, electric vehicle charging stations competitors' revenues, electric vehicle charging stations market positioning, and electric vehicle charging stations market growth across geographies. The electric vehicle charging stations market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

