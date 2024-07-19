Global Meat Testing Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Meat Testing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The meat testing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $10.03 billion in 2023 to $10.94 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to food safety and regulatory compliance, consumer demand for quality assurance, prevention of foodborne illnesses, globalization of meat supply chains, adoption of traceability systems.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The meat testing market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $14.85 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emergence of new pathogens and contaminants, increasing demand for plant-based alternatives, focus on antibiotic residue detection, stricter import and export regulations, collaboration for industry-wide standards.

Growth Driver Of The Meat Testing Market

Increasing incidences of food-borne diseases are expected to propel the growth of the meat testing market going forward. Food-borne illnesses are diseases that are caused by food contamination and can occur at any point along the food manufacturing, distribution, and consumption chain. They may result from several environmental pollutants, chemical lingerings, or improper food processing and storage. Meat testing is done to check the quality of meat and control its microbial activity to avoid food-borne diseases.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the meat testing market include SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific SE, Bureau Veritas SA, ALS Limited, Mérieux NutriSciences, TUV SUD, AsureQuality Limited, Microbac Laboratories Inc., LGC Science Group Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH, Symbio Laboratories.

Strategic partnerships are a key trend in the meat testing market. Major players in the meat testing industry are considering partnerships to improve their market position.

Segments:

1) By Target Test: Pathogens, Species Identification, GMOs, Allergens, Mycotoxins, Heavy Metals, Veterinary Drug Residues, Other Target Tests

2) By Sample: Meat, Sea Food

3) By Form: Raw, Cooked, Processed

4) By Technology: Traditional Testing, Rapid Testing, Immunoassay, PCR, Chromatography, Spectroscopy

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the meat testing market in 2023. The regions covered in the meat testing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Meat Testing Market Definition

Meat testing is the process of ensuring the quality and safety of meat products. The tests should comply with food safety regulations for meat. It is done to prevent and detect health problems such as foodborne diseases or chemical contaminants in meat.

