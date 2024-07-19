Gastric Cancer Drugs Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Gastric Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The gastric cancer drugs market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.91 billion in 2023 to $4.41 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increase in pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, increased healthcare expenditure, strong economic growth in emerging markets and rapid growth in elderly population.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The gastric cancer drugs market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.92 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increase in gastric cancer incidence rate, strong pipeline of drugs, rise in acquisitions and partnerships, rise in healthcare expenditure, increasing geriatric population and revised FDA regulations to facilitate biologics drug development.

Growth Driver Of The Gastric Cancer Drugs Market

An increasing number of obesity cases and the smoking population increased the number of people suffering from gastric cancer. Consuming tobacco and following diet unhealthy diet increases the risk of stomach cancer.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the gastric cancer drugs market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Eli Lilly and Company, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Biocon, Sanofi, PV Pharma Healthcare (India), Roche India, Novartis Oncology, Arlak Biotech (India), Healthkind labs Pvt. Ltd., SwisscheM Healthcare Pvt.Ltd., Apikos Pharma, Kolaz biotech.

Many companies are using combination therapies to cure gastric cancer. Combination therapies improve patient care by treating patients with two or more drugs for a single disease.

Segments:

1) By Type: Imatinib, Trastuzumab, Other Types

2) By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral

3) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Cancer Specialty Centers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the gastric cancer drugs market in 2023. Middle East is expected to be the largest growing region in the global gastric cancer drugs market share during the forecast period. The regions covered in the gastric cancer drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Gastric Cancer Drugs Market Definition

Gastric cancer drugs refer to anti-cancer medications that are taken orally as pills or are injected into a vein (via an IV line or central venous catheter). This treatment is effective for cancer that has spread to organs other than those where it originated since these medications penetrate the bloodstream and reach every part of the body.

